Ivanka Trump's Killer Figure Couldn't Distract Us From This Risque Skin-Baring Fashion Fail

Ivanka Trump is super fit, thanks to Brazilian jiu-jitsu and the plethora of other physical activities she does, as well as the healthy eating habits she's adopted. She's worked hard for her toned physique, so we don't blame her for wanting to show it off on the 'gram for her millions of followers. However, Trump's most recent outfit, though highlighting her killer figure, ended up being a total fashion bomb.

While hanging out in Miami with husband, Jared Kushner, Trump shared several photos to her Instagram story of her absolutely working a form-fitting little black dress. Unfortunately, this garment ended up being more "not" than "hot," thanks to its ridiculous cutouts. There are several and their pattern makes no sense. The mother of three looks like she's wearing a Rorschach test as a dress, secretly wanting fans to tell her what images they see in the inkblots.

It's difficult to decide if this fashion fail is better or worse than another outfit she wore recently that showed off Trump's killer legs. That wardrobe consisted of a skin-tight gold minidress that seemed to have been applied like you would gauze on a mummy: wrapping each strand around the body tightly.