Ivanka Trump's Killer Figure Couldn't Distract Us From This Risque Skin-Baring Fashion Fail
Ivanka Trump is super fit, thanks to Brazilian jiu-jitsu and the plethora of other physical activities she does, as well as the healthy eating habits she's adopted. She's worked hard for her toned physique, so we don't blame her for wanting to show it off on the 'gram for her millions of followers. However, Trump's most recent outfit, though highlighting her killer figure, ended up being a total fashion bomb.
While hanging out in Miami with husband, Jared Kushner, Trump shared several photos to her Instagram story of her absolutely working a form-fitting little black dress. Unfortunately, this garment ended up being more "not" than "hot," thanks to its ridiculous cutouts. There are several and their pattern makes no sense. The mother of three looks like she's wearing a Rorschach test as a dress, secretly wanting fans to tell her what images they see in the inkblots.
It's difficult to decide if this fashion fail is better or worse than another outfit she wore recently that showed off Trump's killer legs. That wardrobe consisted of a skin-tight gold minidress that seemed to have been applied like you would gauze on a mummy: wrapping each strand around the body tightly.
Women in Donald Trump's inner circle love a dress with cutouts
Ivanka Trump isn't the only MAGA woman who buys clothes with chic holes in them. Her sister-in-law, Lara Trump, recently attended a charity event in North Carolina with husband Eric Trump and wore an animal print dress with a tacky twist. Lara's outfit had a single cutout on it that showed off her left side. This ended up being a fashion fail, since the cutout looked more like an afterthought by the designer, instead of a purposeful choice. The cutout was also scrunchy, which just made it look even more gaudy. Photos of the dress were posted to Instagram where they will live on in infamy.
Ivanka's younger sister, Tiffany Trump, once sported a swimsuit during her party-girl era that had more cutouts than fabric. Of course, this was back in 2015, so we'll let it slide. Another dress from that time in Tiffany's life also featured tacky cutouts. This outfit was a Barbie-pink minidress that showed off her killer legs.
Moreover, Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, once wore a skin-baring red dress featuring two large cutouts that flanked her sides. She shared the pics on Instagram, making sure the outfit was on full display. And, of course, we can't forget about cutout queen Kimberly Guilfoyle, who loves returning to her tacky roots with her cutout-heavy attire.