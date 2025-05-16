Melania's Quiet Distance From Tiffany Has Us Wondering About Grandma Duties

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tiffany Trump welcomed her first child with husband Michael Boulos on May 15, 2025, making Donald Trump a grandfather to 11 grandchildren. Tiffany posted a sweet message about her son's arrival on Instagram, captioning the post: "Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos. We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives!" Bettina Anderson and her mother, Marla Maples, are two of the many who congratulated the new mom in her comment section, but one name we were hoping to see wasn't found: Melania Trump.

Melania has made it quite clear that she doesn't plan to publicly celebrate her stepdaughter's journey into motherhood. In April, Melania blew off Tiffany's baby shower, which was a confusing move considering it's been said that the two are close. But the stepmother and stepdaughter's relationship might not be what it seems. After the shower, a local source in Florida told People that Melania's absence wasn't "surprising" and she didn't have "any reason" to attend. The step-grandmother to Tiffany's child purportedly "has her own schedule, even on weekends," per the source, who noted that she was with her son, Barron Trump, in New York City during Tiffany's baby shower.