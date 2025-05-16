Melania's Quiet Distance From Tiffany Has Us Wondering About Grandma Duties
Tiffany Trump welcomed her first child with husband Michael Boulos on May 15, 2025, making Donald Trump a grandfather to 11 grandchildren. Tiffany posted a sweet message about her son's arrival on Instagram, captioning the post: "Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos. We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives!" Bettina Anderson and her mother, Marla Maples, are two of the many who congratulated the new mom in her comment section, but one name we were hoping to see wasn't found: Melania Trump.
Melania has made it quite clear that she doesn't plan to publicly celebrate her stepdaughter's journey into motherhood. In April, Melania blew off Tiffany's baby shower, which was a confusing move considering it's been said that the two are close. But the stepmother and stepdaughter's relationship might not be what it seems. After the shower, a local source in Florida told People that Melania's absence wasn't "surprising" and she didn't have "any reason" to attend. The step-grandmother to Tiffany's child purportedly "has her own schedule, even on weekends," per the source, who noted that she was with her son, Barron Trump, in New York City during Tiffany's baby shower.
Their early relationship comes into question
When Melania and Donald Trump tied the knot in 2005, many of the president's children were already adults. But at that time, Tiffany Trump was only 11 years old. An old photo of Melania and Tiffany could be confirmation that Tiffany has always been the first lady's favorite stepdaughter. But if that's the case, then one would assume Melania would be more open with her feelings about Tiffany becoming a mom herself.
Based on past comments from Melania, however, her lack of public enthusiasm could be due to respect for Tiffany. In her 2024 memoir, "Melania," she revealed her perspective as a stepmother to Tiffany, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. "My approach to building relationships with Donald's children has always been grounded in love and respect," she wrote (via Variety). "I recognize their individuality, understanding that, as their stepmother, my role is not to replace their mothers but to nurture a supportive and amicable connection." Perhaps she employed this way of stepmothering throughout Tiffany's pregnancy, so as not to encroach on Tiffany's celebrations with her mom, Marla Maples. Of course, there's always a way to be distantly supportive, which we have yet to see. But who knows, Melania could be No. 1 stepmom and grandma, behind the scenes.