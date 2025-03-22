What We Know About Melania's Relationship With Tiffany Trump

When Melania Trump tied the knot with Donald Trump in January 2005, she was marrying into a large and well-established family of people with very big personalities. From her new husband's two politically minded eldest sons, to his two social-savvy young daughters, Melania became a stepmom to a whole slew of bombastic public figures — all before welcoming a son of her own, Barron Trump, with Donald the following year. Cultivating relationships with her stepchildren has been a big job for Melania, and one she seemingly takes very seriously.

Advertisement

Sometimes, however, even the best efforts yield poor results, which seems to be the case between Melania and Ivanka Trump — Donald's eldest daughter from his marriage to Ivana Trump. At only 11 years older than her stepdaughter, Melania has allegedly been feuding with Ivanka ever since Donald Trump first got elected president back in 2016, and their simmering feud has only gotten worse since. However, when it comes to her stepdaughter Tiffany, the relationship appears to be decidedly warmer.

While Donald might have something of a complicated relationship with Tiffany, it seems Melania and Tiffany have gotten along from the start, back when she was first dating Donald in the late '90s. She's even shown some connection with Tiffany's mother — and Donald's second wife — Marla Maples, and the two have shown that they're genuinely okay with one another. Clearly, there's a closeness between Melania and Tiffany that Melania doesn't seem to share with most of her other stepchildren.

Advertisement