Trump's Real Skin Color Exposed (& It's The Same Shade As His Bleached Hair)

Donald Trump's list of fake tan fails keeps getting longer by the day. While the lack of blending and blotchy appearance is a huge makeup mistake, what really puts things into perspective is an opportunity to get a look at the president's bronzer-free skin tone. Trump inadvertently provided this chance for comparison while giving a salute. In an Instagram Story, "Fox and Friends" showed a snapshot of Trump standing at attention with his hand raised. It's very clear that Trump's face is a very different hue from his hand. Unfortunately for Trump, the camera was zoomed-in for an extreme close-up, emphasizing the unconvincing color of his face. Instead, Trump's hand matched up with his hair color. Unsurprisingly, the president's face makeup wasn't uniform, but even the lighter flecks were shades darker than his hand.

Over the years, there's been tons of speculation about Trump's beauty routine. However, given the contrast between body parts, it appears that the old rumor of Trump using a tanning bed just doesn't hold up. For eagle-eyed experts, his hands aren't the only things that reveal his true complexion color. "If you look closely at his hairline, it's very pale, and that's not from sunbeds; he's slapping some sort of cream product on," Safia Cox, a makeup artist, explained to the Mirror. In a 2019 interview with The Washington Post, Jason Kelly, another makeup artist, observed a similar phenomenon, with a distinct border where Trump's application of product ended.

Although Trump's hands may highlight his makeup struggles, they don't represent the solution to his problems.