Weird Age Gap Relationships We Couldn't Ignore On Reality TV

The 2000s were the Wild West of reality television, and fans of the genre were gifted with a range of series featuring actual celebrities. The Osbournes, Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson, and Britney Spears were among the celebs who starred in their own reality shows for reasons audiences couldn't quite figure out. But none were as confounding as Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight. Despite their 25-year age gap, the "America's Next Top Model" winner and "The Brady Bunch" star became an item in the early 2000s, and in 2005, their reality show "My Fair Brady" aired, documenting their relationship and Curry's desire to get married.

But their age gap was the least of Curry and Knight's relationship issues. The two fought almost constantly, and they didn't seem to align on much. The duo got married in 2006 while the show was still on, but neither critics nor fans saw the relationship lasting. And it didn't. In 2011, Curry and Knight announced their separation, and by 2013 they were officially divorced. In retrospect, Curry knows just how dysfunctional her marriage was. "It was very difficult to have a relationship on TV. And what was most difficult about it is most people would say we were a complete train wreck, and that was us putting our best foot forward because we knew we were being filmed. So, I assure you, it was way worse with the cameras off," she told People in a 2024 interview. Curry is grateful, though, as she learned what she didn't want in a partner, which ultimately led to her second marriage to Matthew Rhode.