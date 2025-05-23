Times Usha Vance Proved She's Totally Out Of JD's League
Rumors have been running rampant that JD and Usha Vance are headed for divorce, and when you take a look at how the second lady handles herself in public versus her husband, it's clear why. Usha is, arguably, way out of the vice president's league and, to be fair to JD, he seems to be well aware of this. But like his boss, Donald Trump, the former Ohio senator has a bit of a penchant for pinning his insecurities on others. When businessman Mark Cuban accused the president of refraining from working alongside "strong, intelligent women," JD apparently felt personally attacked, even touching on the subject during a rally in Michigan, calling Usha a "beautiful and smart and accomplished wife," and admitting, "I thought to myself, 'Well Mark, my wife is way out of your league,'" (via Politico).
JD also acknowledged this a few months earlier when Nick Fuentes made racist comments about her. Speaking on ABC News' "This Week" segment, Vance condemned the notorious white supremacist's comments, pointing out, "[Usha] is beautiful, she's smart. What kind of man marries Usha? A very smart man, a very lucky man," (via Facebook). After giving himself that little pat on the back, the bestselling "Hillbilly Elegy" author added, "If these guys want to attack me or attack my views, my policy views, [or] my personality, come after me. But don't attack my wife. She's out of your league."
Usha looked the part of a wife that's way out of her husband's league when she attended an event in a chic Oscar de la Renta gown, in January 2025. The designer shared photos on X, formerly known as Twitter, of the Vances and the responses were full of people heralding Usha's looks and elegance while praise for JD was notably lacking.
Usha handles embarrassing moments with class
While JD Vance has a tendency to rage on social media, as well as during rallies and interviews, when someone says something that bruises his ego, his wife takes the opposite approach. Usha Vance's life has changed significantly since becoming second lady, while JD has made a habit of embarrassing his wife. If the lawyer is fuming at her husband behind closed doors, she certainly hides it well in public. Usha endured loud boos as she and JD attended the National Symphony Orchestra concert at the Kennedy Center in March 2025, and was forced to smile and wave as the VP essentially told a crowd that that was what she was supposed to be doing.
One of JD's greatest hits so far, however, was when he supported the rehiring of DOGE employee Marko Elez, who posted racist comments about Indian-Americans on X. "I obviously disagree with some of Elez's posts, but I don't think stupid social media activity should ruin a kid's life," the vice president wrote on X. We wonder how Usha felt about her husband referring to racist comments as a "stupid social media activity?"
The second lady voiced her thoughts during an interview with The Free Press, saying exactly what her husband should have said in the first place: "Do I think it's great when people talk about 'normalizing Indian hate' or something like that? Absolutely not. I think it's terrible." As for getting booed at the Kennedy Center, Usha clarified, "It was about 20 or 30 seconds of some people booing and delaying the start of the concert, right as the conductor is about to come out, and there were a few other people clapping. JD waved at them, and then we enjoyed the show that we had come for."
Usha was ready to have a good time in Greenland without her hubby
Usha Vance can enjoy a perfectly good work trip on her own, thank you very much. And she was excited to do just that during her planned visit to Greenland in March 2025. That is, before her husband derailed her plans. While the citizens of Greenland weren't exactly keen to have any White House officials visiting their country amid Donald Trump's attempts to annex the island, Usha was all set to have a good time regardless. She intended to do some sightseeing and attend a dogsled race, among other local activities.
The second lady was clearly willing to mingle with the public despite their understandable animosity towards the United States — a bold move. But then JD Vance abruptly decided to join his wife, and her plans instantly changed from sightseeing and local entertainment to simply visiting the U.S. space base located on the icy island. Usha was ready to spend a few days in Greenland, but the moment JD announced that he was coming, the trip was cut short to just one day. It appears that even Greenland prefers Usha to her husband.
Usha handled questions about JD's childless cat ladies comment with grace
Fans and critics of the Vances alike will remember the infamous comments JD Vance made about the Democrats and childless women in 2021. Unsurprisingly, his wife, Usha Vance, was eventually forced to address his offensive stance and, suffice it to say, she handled it far better than her husband did. For those in need of a refresher, JD scoffed on Fox News, "We're effectively run in this country [...] by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too," (via Inside Edition).
His incendiary comments inevitably came back to haunt the politician when he became Donald Trump's running mate. When put on the spot by NBC News about whether he regretted them, JD confidently confirmed that he didn't. Instead, he blamed the Democrats for making too big a deal of it. "Yes, I made a sarcastic comment years ago that I think a lot of Democrats have willfully misinterpreted," the former Ohio senator rationalized.
Usha, meanwhile, managed to prove once again that she really is JD's better half when she was questioned about the topic herself. Instead of passing the buck, the lawyer managed to answer the question in a way that didn't throw shade at her husband but also didn't entirely condone what he said either. "JD made a quip, and he made a quip in service of making a point that he wanted to make that was substantive," Usha contended during a Fox News appearance (via CNN). "I just wish that sometimes people would talk about those things and that we would spend a lot less time just going through this three-word phrase."