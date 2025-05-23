Times Usha Vance Proved She's Totally Out Of JD's League

Rumors have been running rampant that JD and Usha Vance are headed for divorce, and when you take a look at how the second lady handles herself in public versus her husband, it's clear why. Usha is, arguably, way out of the vice president's league and, to be fair to JD, he seems to be well aware of this. But like his boss, Donald Trump, the former Ohio senator has a bit of a penchant for pinning his insecurities on others. When businessman Mark Cuban accused the president of refraining from working alongside "strong, intelligent women," JD apparently felt personally attacked, even touching on the subject during a rally in Michigan, calling Usha a "beautiful and smart and accomplished wife," and admitting, "I thought to myself, 'Well Mark, my wife is way out of your league,'" (via Politico).

JD also acknowledged this a few months earlier when Nick Fuentes made racist comments about her. Speaking on ABC News' "This Week" segment, Vance condemned the notorious white supremacist's comments, pointing out, "[Usha] is beautiful, she's smart. What kind of man marries Usha? A very smart man, a very lucky man," (via Facebook). After giving himself that little pat on the back, the bestselling "Hillbilly Elegy" author added, "If these guys want to attack me or attack my views, my policy views, [or] my personality, come after me. But don't attack my wife. She's out of your league."

Usha looked the part of a wife that's way out of her husband's league when she attended an event in a chic Oscar de la Renta gown, in January 2025. The designer shared photos on X, formerly known as Twitter, of the Vances and the responses were full of people heralding Usha's looks and elegance while praise for JD was notably lacking.