Carrie Underwood Shamelessly Flaunted Her Biggest Hair Fail (& Haters Love To See It)

Carrie Underwood has been known to turn heads as her sense of style has evolved over the years. Be that as it may, though, she hasn't been immune to the occasional bad hair day. In fact, not even Underwood's killer legs could distract from her dry hair extensions while she was judging "American Idol." However, arguably the "Before He Cheats" hitmaker's biggest hair fail came when she was actually a contestant on the show 20 years prior.

If the 1980s were known for one thing, it was big hair. But Underwood understood the assignment a little too well back in 2005, when she decided it would be best to look the part while performing Heart's 1987 classic "Alone" on "American Idol." Let's just say we can see why this sort of pouffy hairdo went out of style. More to the point, it really didn't suit the future Grammy winner at all. What may surprise you is that Underwood went on to shamelessly flaunt this particular retro look of hers. And while her haters probably loved to see it, her fans did too, not least since it endeared the singer even more to them.

"Big hair, don't care! 20 years ago this month, I had what some call an iconic hair moment!" Underwood proudly wrote in an April 2025 Instagram post, while sharing a throwback image. In the comments, fans really seemed to enjoy this little blast from the past. "That sweet Beethoven hair. Timeless," one user wrote. "Your hair looked great!! And by the way big hair is back in!!!" another added (we have some doubts about that last part).