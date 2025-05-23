The Time Lauren Boebert Confirmed Those Plastic Surgery Rumors

About two months before Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert's controversial gun-themed restaurant permanently shut down, the news site Mother Jones ran a tell-all story on the establishment, which was known as Shooters Grill. What they dug up wasn't exactly flattering, and as it turned out, even some of Boebert's employees weren't fans of her. One shockingly divulged that the congresswoman skimped on paying staff their dues, instead spending an exorbitant amount of money on breast implants. They also hinted that she was a massive tax cheat to boot.

Boebert is still relatively young, but she's frequently been the subject of plastic surgery rumors, and the outspoken Republican seemingly admitted that she, like many other members of the MAGA clan, has a trusty doctor on call to keep her looking her best. "I'm a fan of Botox," Boebert confirmed during a livestream on Rumble in 2024 (via Instagram). Evidently, the representative didn't mind making this public, going on to acknowledge that she might need a touch-up, because a couple of students had confused her for Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"I was walking on the Capitol Hill complex and this group of students got really excited [...] and they go, 'Hey, that's Nancy Pelosi,'" Boebert recalled, adding, "I don't think I've ever been so insulted in my life." The controversial congresswoman didn't seem to realize that, if she just kept quiet about the whole affair, the only people who would have known that she'd been mistaken for Pelosi would have been her and those students, leaving those plastic surgery rumors as just that.