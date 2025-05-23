The Time Lauren Boebert Confirmed Those Plastic Surgery Rumors
About two months before Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert's controversial gun-themed restaurant permanently shut down, the news site Mother Jones ran a tell-all story on the establishment, which was known as Shooters Grill. What they dug up wasn't exactly flattering, and as it turned out, even some of Boebert's employees weren't fans of her. One shockingly divulged that the congresswoman skimped on paying staff their dues, instead spending an exorbitant amount of money on breast implants. They also hinted that she was a massive tax cheat to boot.
Boebert is still relatively young, but she's frequently been the subject of plastic surgery rumors, and the outspoken Republican seemingly admitted that she, like many other members of the MAGA clan, has a trusty doctor on call to keep her looking her best. "I'm a fan of Botox," Boebert confirmed during a livestream on Rumble in 2024 (via Instagram). Evidently, the representative didn't mind making this public, going on to acknowledge that she might need a touch-up, because a couple of students had confused her for Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
"I was walking on the Capitol Hill complex and this group of students got really excited [...] and they go, 'Hey, that's Nancy Pelosi,'" Boebert recalled, adding, "I don't think I've ever been so insulted in my life." The controversial congresswoman didn't seem to realize that, if she just kept quiet about the whole affair, the only people who would have known that she'd been mistaken for Pelosi would have been her and those students, leaving those plastic surgery rumors as just that.
Lauren Boebert clearly can't stand Nancy Pelosi (and the feeling's mutual)
If Lauren Boebert arrives at the next MAGA event looking like Kimberly Guilfoyle, we'll know why. For those who aren't up to date, the Colorado representative isn't exactly a fan of Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, so being mistaken for her likely bruised Boebert's ego considerably (she did feel the need to set the record straight on Rumble, after all). The controversial congresswoman famously reprimanded Pelosi during a February 2022 House meeting for not looking at her while she was speaking. "I think it would do you and your party a service if you would lift your head and pay attention to what's being said on the House floor," Boebert infamously proclaimed (via X, formerly known as Twitter), thereby accusing Pelosi of ignoring her.
Although the speaker did not indulge her, a month later, Pelosi seemed to have had enough of Boebert's outrageous outbursts. In an incident that could easily be added to Boebert's long list of messy controversies, she and her frenemy, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, heckled Former President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address. Even their fellow Republican Lindsey Graham appeared to be fed up with all the drama, seemingly muttering, "shut up" (via the Colorado Sun) as the two politicians loudly, and repeatedly, disrupted Biden's speech.
In the aftermath, Pelosi weighed in, informing reporters, "I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said, 'Shut up.' That's what he said to them. They should just shut up.'" Boebert clapped back when asked about the speaker's commentary, declaring that she "will not shut up." This, at least, is one promise the Colorado representative has kept.