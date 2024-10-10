Controversies Lauren Boebert's Restaurant Faced Before Permanently Shutting Down

The final closure might not have been politically motivated, but the previous shutdowns certainly felt that way to Lauren Boebert. In a brash display of defiance, Boebert refused to follow COVID lockdown protocols and opened up Shooters Grill for dine-in service, according to The Denver Post. In further refusal to comply with the ordinance, Boebert moved all her tables outside. This did not amuse Garfield County and they suspended her food license for the outburst. However, everything was back to normal and all fines were dismissed when the state began allowing restaurants to reopen at limited capacity, according to the Aspen Times.

Advertisement

However, this wasn't the only controversy Shooters Grill faced. In 2015, Boebert was put under the microscope for allowing a minor to open carry while on-shift, according to Colorado Pols. The employee claimed Boebert gave her permission to carry the gun while at work, even though it's illegal for her to do so in Colorado. But this wasn't the only issue to arise with previous employees. Per Mother Jones, several former Shooters Grill staff members claimed Boebert was unreliable with timely payments, and was often aggressive. In one incident, when an employee mentioned his desire to vote for Barack Obama, Boebert unholstered and pointed her loaded gun at him. "She thought it was hilarious," the former worker said in a separate Mother Jones interview.

Advertisement

In 2024, following a series of scandals, Boebert decided to relocate and seek a congressional seat in a different district. This unorthodox move proved to be a smart one, as she clinched the Republican primary with an overwhelming majority, according to CPR, setting her up for a face-off with Democrat Trisha Calvarese in the general election (well-fitting blazer not included).