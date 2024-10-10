Controversies Lauren Boebert's Restaurant Faced Before Permanently Shutting Down
With a reputation that precedes her, Rep. Lauren Boebert isn't one to shy away from the many controversies that seem to follow her. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, for instance, her beleaguered restaurant, Shooters Grill, finally closed for good in 2022. The lease for Shooters Grill was not renewed by the building's owner and Boebert and her then-husband Jayson Boebert were adamant the closure had nothing to do with politics, according to Newsweek.
However, leading up to Shooters Grill riding off into its final sunset, the embattled restaurant faced its fair share of difficulties. Before suffering a temporary shutdown in 2020, the restaurant was responsible for a "mass food poisoning incident" in 2017, according to Salon. On top of that, there's been multiple reports of employee mistreatment, law violations, and more leading up to Shooters Grill's lease not being renewed.
Lauren Boebert's behavior led to Shooters Grill shutting down
The final closure might not have been politically motivated, but the previous shutdowns certainly felt that way to Lauren Boebert. In a brash display of defiance, Boebert refused to follow COVID lockdown protocols and opened up Shooters Grill for dine-in service, according to The Denver Post. In further refusal to comply with the ordinance, Boebert moved all her tables outside. This did not amuse Garfield County and they suspended her food license for the outburst. However, everything was back to normal and all fines were dismissed when the state began allowing restaurants to reopen at limited capacity, according to the Aspen Times.
However, this wasn't the only controversy Shooters Grill faced. In 2015, Boebert was put under the microscope for allowing a minor to open carry while on-shift, according to Colorado Pols. The employee claimed Boebert gave her permission to carry the gun while at work, even though it's illegal for her to do so in Colorado. But this wasn't the only issue to arise with previous employees. Per Mother Jones, several former Shooters Grill staff members claimed Boebert was unreliable with timely payments, and was often aggressive. In one incident, when an employee mentioned his desire to vote for Barack Obama, Boebert unholstered and pointed her loaded gun at him. "She thought it was hilarious," the former worker said in a separate Mother Jones interview.
In 2024, following a series of scandals, Boebert decided to relocate and seek a congressional seat in a different district. This unorthodox move proved to be a smart one, as she clinched the Republican primary with an overwhelming majority, according to CPR, setting her up for a face-off with Democrat Trisha Calvarese in the general election (well-fitting blazer not included).