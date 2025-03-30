Lauren Boebert's Most Outrageous Outbursts Over The Years
Nowadays, finding entertainment is easy, but if you can't afford a subscription to a streaming service, you can always just read the news — especially if a headline about Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert is included. The outspoken congresswoman has provided plenty to talk about, from Boebert's tragic life story, to her messy divorce from her husband, Jayson Boebert, and of course Boebert's infamous feud with fellow Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. One of the divisive politician's greatest hits, however, is her outrageous outbursts, which range from wild to downright jaw-dropping.
In 2023, Boebert made headlines when she took a Democrat on a date to watch a theater production of "Beetlejuice." During the proceedings, the frisky duo behaved in a manner that had theatergoers clutching their pearls — and for good reason. Alongside openly fondling each other, Boebert was vaping, and they were also generally just being raucous and taking pictures throughout. Anyone who's ever gone to the theater knows that none of the above is allowed. As such, people complained to staff, and eventually, she and her date were escorted out of the building by security.
Boebert wasn't happy with how the night was turning out, and CCTV footage caught her appearing to throw up a middle finger at one of the guards. The congresswoman then had the audacity to ask authorities, "Do you know who I am?" (via The Guardian). She also threatened to call the mayor. One of the audience members who endured Boebert's disruptive behavior and even asked her to stop vaping at one point, was called a "sad and miserable person" per The Denver Post. Needless to say, her removal was very much justified but the resulting outburst was not. Still, this was hardly the first or last time the congresswoman made waves for precisely this reason.
She heckled Joe Biden while he was talking about his late son
Lauren Boebert has been the subject of some messy controversies over the years, and one incident few will forget in a hurry was when she loudly heckled Former President Joe Biden during his 2022 State of the Union address. Even worse, the controversial congresswoman decided to do so while Biden was touching on a very delicate subject — the death of his son, who also served in the military.
"When they came home, many of the world's fittest and best trained warriors were never the same. Headaches. Numbness. Dizziness. A cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin. I know," Biden began before Boebert quickly interjected, "You put them there, 13 of them!" (via Business Insider). She was referring to soldiers who had died in Afghanistan under the president's watch. Both she and fellow Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, in a rare moment of unity, also joined the chants of "build the wall!" (via NBC News) as Biden discussed his immigration policies.
Boebert's fellow lawmakers expressed their dismay after her outburst, with fellow Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney admitting to Business Insider, "I don't understand a person who yells at our president when he's talking about the loss of his son, in service to the country, in the military [...] I think it was a disgraceful moment." CBS4 Republican Analyst Dick Wadhams agreed, firmly telling CBS News, "Congresswoman Boebert was very inappropriate."
Boebert ranted about a fellow representative jeering Donald Trump
Given Lauren Boebert's penchant for heckling a sitting president during the State of the Union address, it was rather ironic when she went on an internet rampage after Texas Representative Al Green chastised Donald Trump during his pseudo State of the Union address in March 2025. The president was patting himself on the back by confidently describing his 2024 election victory as a "mandate [that] has not been seen in many decades" (via The Hill). Green stood up, pointing his cane at Trump, and declared that the divisive leader had no mandate to speak of.
After numerous calls for order, Green was removed from the House by security. Boebert, who one could argue is the queen of disruption, later took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to write, "If only Democrats could learn to love America more than they hate Donald Trump" seemingly in response to Green's conduct. Given her past disrespectful behavior towards a sitting president she didn't support, her words rang hollow. As one user clapped back, "We do. If only you would love America as much as you love Donald Trump."
Another dismayed netizen replied to her post with a shot of Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene yelling at Former President Joe Biden during his 2022 State of the Union address, captioning it, "This you?" It's interesting to note that despite the disturbance they caused that night, neither Boebert nor Greene was escorted out. The Colorado congresswoman also spoke to the far-right outlet "Real America's Voice" about the headline-grabbing incident, demolishing Green in the process. "For him to go and shake his pimp cane at President Trump was absolutely abhorrent," Boebert wildly proclaimed (via X).
She raged against Donald Trump's 'sham show' court trial
Lauren Boebert consistently made a big deal about Donald Trump's New York fraud trial, even showing up to support him after she missed her own son's court date. The divisive politician publicized her attendance on X in a series of tweets too, writing, "They may have gagged President Trump. They didn't gag me. They didn't gag the rest of us." Boebert continued, "Why is that fraud Michael Cohen allowed on TikTok with a shirt of Trump behind bars but Trump can't speak out? Why is Merchan's daughter allowed to fundraise for every Democrat under the sun? This is a pathetic political witch hunt!" In another post, she raged against what she deemed the unfairness of the trial, calling it a "sham show." And yet, Trump was convicted on all 34 felony counts. Some sham.
The congresswoman had similar outbursts during radio interviews, one of which occurred on KHOW. First, she reiterated that Trump's trial was politically motivated, before pointing out, "And it is, yet again, election interference" (via the Colorado Times Recorder). She then aired her grievances about the gag order he had been subjected to (which the two-time president violated repeatedly), complained about the media not being allowed to attend the trial, and accused the judge of corruption, despite having no evidence to back up any of her claims. Even the radio host, Dan Caplis, who happens to be an attorney himself, meekly tried to correct Boebert's assertion about the judge, albeit in vain.
Boebert acted like she was the one who lost the presidency in 2020
When Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, he didn't take it very well, nor did his rabid followers, including Lauren Boebert herself. In fact, the Colorado congresswoman behaved as if she was the one who had been wronged, taking to X to complain, "There is no way that anyone can call the 2020 presidential election fair. We have to make this right." Boebert loudly peddled several unfounded conspiracy theories about widespread election fraud somehow securing Biden's win, urging Trump to do everything in his power to get the presidency back.
"This is a contested election. I'm convinced that President Trump should not stop fighting to prove the results to be fair and just and legal," the divisive politician asserted (via The Denver Post), adding, "This isn't a radical position to take, to question whether all legal votes are accounted for, and we should always want that." Subsequent investigations never found any evidence of election fraud, but that didn't stop Boebert from continuing to rant about it online. In December 2024, she took to X again with yet another thinly-veiled harangue: "I am very tired of hearing about fixing election fraud going forward. An election just happened. There was fraud. Fix that one first!"
She insulted Pete Buttigieg when he called her out for being dishonest
Lauren Boebert was caught in a major lie by Former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg when the outspoken politician took to X in May 2024 to brag about how she'd helped bring the South Bridge project to fulfillment. "Was thrilled to hear about nearly $30 million in costs savings in addition and that my support has helped make this project a reality," Boebert wrote at the time. The only issue was that she actually voted against funding the project, which meant the congresswoman should not have been taking credit at all. Buttigieg publicly called her out on it, which led to a complete temper tantrum.
Boebert took to X to post a letter that she had sent to the secretary of transportation in which she asked for his support on the South Bridge project. Still, the congresswoman ultimately went against the bill that provided the funding regardless. Boebert captioned her post, "Mayor Pete, maybe you were out chest-feeding and missed my letter, but I personally wrote you about this in June 2022." The "chest-feeding" comment was clearly meant to be a homophobic jab at Buttigieg and his husband's adoption of twins the previous year.
Likewise, when Buttigieg went on paternity leave in 2021 while one of their newborns was in the ICU, the divisive politician made it clear she had a big problem with the secretary taking time off work, claiming she never even had any maternity leave. "The guy was gone. The guy was not working. Because why? He was trying to figure out how to chest feed," Boebert whined on her YouTube channel. "I delivered one of my children in the front seat of my truck [...] ain't nobody got time for two and a half months of maternity leave."