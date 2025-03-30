Lauren Boebert's Most Outrageous Outbursts Over The Years

Nowadays, finding entertainment is easy, but if you can't afford a subscription to a streaming service, you can always just read the news — especially if a headline about Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert is included. The outspoken congresswoman has provided plenty to talk about, from Boebert's tragic life story, to her messy divorce from her husband, Jayson Boebert, and of course Boebert's infamous feud with fellow Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. One of the divisive politician's greatest hits, however, is her outrageous outbursts, which range from wild to downright jaw-dropping.

In 2023, Boebert made headlines when she took a Democrat on a date to watch a theater production of "Beetlejuice." During the proceedings, the frisky duo behaved in a manner that had theatergoers clutching their pearls — and for good reason. Alongside openly fondling each other, Boebert was vaping, and they were also generally just being raucous and taking pictures throughout. Anyone who's ever gone to the theater knows that none of the above is allowed. As such, people complained to staff, and eventually, she and her date were escorted out of the building by security.

Boebert wasn't happy with how the night was turning out, and CCTV footage caught her appearing to throw up a middle finger at one of the guards. The congresswoman then had the audacity to ask authorities, "Do you know who I am?" (via The Guardian). She also threatened to call the mayor. One of the audience members who endured Boebert's disruptive behavior and even asked her to stop vaping at one point, was called a "sad and miserable person" per The Denver Post. Needless to say, her removal was very much justified but the resulting outburst was not. Still, this was hardly the first or last time the congresswoman made waves for precisely this reason.

