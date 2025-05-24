The Outdated Trend We Hope Kaitlan Collins Never Wears Again
Rumors run amok that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt banned CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins from press briefings, but if we didn't know better, we might think there's more to it than the butting of heads, with a nasty feud about to bust loose. In fact, we might think it's because of "The Source with Kaitlan Collins" anchor's wardrobe decisions. Of course, Leavitt has had her share of fashion fails we can't ignore, but it's unusual for Collins to show up in something less than on point. Nevertheless, a fashion malfunction has indeed occurred, and Collins is the perpetrator.
The Chief White House Correspondent for the news network tends to stick with monochromatic looks when she's on-air, often opting for V-neck blazers that show off her trademark gold medallion necklace. However, she has been known to go a little wild with the occasional print, opting for polka dots or even a surprising floral pattern. And there's nothing wrong with that.
What does make our fashion sense tingle, though, is when she completely jumps the shark and wears a pattern that hasn't truly been popular since the '70s: chevron. Similar to zigzags, it's a bold statement, bordering on obnoxious at times, and not at all what we expect from the normally conservative Collins.
Chevron is not happening
While on the job, Kaitlan Collins posed with fellow journalists in an image she posted to her Instagram Stories. Her sunglasses were cool and her hair looked good, but her beauty victory was quickly overcome by what appeared below her neckline. While her associates were cool in solid shades of blue and gray, the CNN star stuck out like a sore thumb with a black-and-white sleeveless top, the colors horizontally striped across her torso in a chevron pattern.
There have been a few attempts to bring the design motif back into the fashion spotlight, including red-carpet moments with Carrie Underwood in a black-and-white chevron mini dress in 2014, and Olivia Wilde in a Gucci chevron dress in 2022, but it hasn't stuck, and in fact, seems to bother a lot of people. When Sofia Richie posted a photo of herself in a chevron-printed pants and a matching shirt to Instagram in 2023, the people spoke. "Chevron is not coming back. NOOOO," wrote one commenter, while another added, "I fear chevron may be back, this is the worst thing to happen to me."
Collins evidently didn't get the memo that the zigzag pattern was passé, and went with it anyway, perhaps with a Gretchen Weiner can-do attitude. Chevron is not happening, Kaitlin, and it certainly isn't fetch.