The Outdated Trend We Hope Kaitlan Collins Never Wears Again

Rumors run amok that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt banned CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins from press briefings, but if we didn't know better, we might think there's more to it than the butting of heads, with a nasty feud about to bust loose. In fact, we might think it's because of "The Source with Kaitlan Collins" anchor's wardrobe decisions. Of course, Leavitt has had her share of fashion fails we can't ignore, but it's unusual for Collins to show up in something less than on point. Nevertheless, a fashion malfunction has indeed occurred, and Collins is the perpetrator.

The Chief White House Correspondent for the news network tends to stick with monochromatic looks when she's on-air, often opting for V-neck blazers that show off her trademark gold medallion necklace. However, she has been known to go a little wild with the occasional print, opting for polka dots or even a surprising floral pattern. And there's nothing wrong with that.

What does make our fashion sense tingle, though, is when she completely jumps the shark and wears a pattern that hasn't truly been popular since the '70s: chevron. Similar to zigzags, it's a bold statement, bordering on obnoxious at times, and not at all what we expect from the normally conservative Collins.