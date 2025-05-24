Patrick & Brittany Mahomes' Romance Bloomed Long Before You Thought: How Did They Meet?

While the average age people will meet their spouse is around 25 to 28, according to science (via Marie Claire), that wasn't the case for Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes. They first met back in high school in 2012, surviving a long-distance romance in college and eventually marrying in 2022. Their meet-cute happened when they were students at Whitehouse High School in Texas. It's rare that someone ends up marrying their high school sweetheart — a less than 2% success rate, according to statistics released by Brandon Gaille Marketing — but Patrick and Brittany are a special couple.

The List reached out to holistic dating coaches Orna and Matthew Walters, who are the authors of "Getting It Right This Time," to get their take on the Mahomeses, and they noted how several young couples don't last for the simple reason that people change as they become adults. Your wants and needs in life at 17 are probably much different by the time you turn 27. "What makes Brittany and Patrick Mahomes stand out," the Walters shared, "is that their partnership appears to have weathered major life transitions (college, adulthood, career shifts, fame, and starting a family) without weakening their bond."

While both Patrick and Brittany attended college in Texas, their schools were many hours apart, which can feel like a lifetime away for many couples. As People noted, Brittany eventually moved to Iceland in 2017 to play on a professional women's soccer team, the same year Patrick was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs. They went from being hours away to continents apart, but still managed to make their relationship work.