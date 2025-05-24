Patrick & Brittany Mahomes' Romance Bloomed Long Before You Thought: How Did They Meet?
While the average age people will meet their spouse is around 25 to 28, according to science (via Marie Claire), that wasn't the case for Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes. They first met back in high school in 2012, surviving a long-distance romance in college and eventually marrying in 2022. Their meet-cute happened when they were students at Whitehouse High School in Texas. It's rare that someone ends up marrying their high school sweetheart — a less than 2% success rate, according to statistics released by Brandon Gaille Marketing — but Patrick and Brittany are a special couple.
The List reached out to holistic dating coaches Orna and Matthew Walters, who are the authors of "Getting It Right This Time," to get their take on the Mahomeses, and they noted how several young couples don't last for the simple reason that people change as they become adults. Your wants and needs in life at 17 are probably much different by the time you turn 27. "What makes Brittany and Patrick Mahomes stand out," the Walters shared, "is that their partnership appears to have weathered major life transitions (college, adulthood, career shifts, fame, and starting a family) without weakening their bond."
While both Patrick and Brittany attended college in Texas, their schools were many hours apart, which can feel like a lifetime away for many couples. As People noted, Brittany eventually moved to Iceland in 2017 to play on a professional women's soccer team, the same year Patrick was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs. They went from being hours away to continents apart, but still managed to make their relationship work.
According to experts, their relationship lasted because of their shared values
Orna and Matthew Walters credit Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' success with them having "grown in the same direction over time," explaining how "a shared history can be a foundational strength for a couple, but only if it's backed by shared values, healthy communication, mutual respect, and chemistry."
It may seem obvious, but a relationship will only last if both parties put forth the work while staying true to who they are as people. Patrick and Brittany clearly value family time, making sure their loved ones come before their careers. They share a common interest in sports, naturally, and even named all three of their kids after various metals. "The real indicator of a relationship's wellbeing isn't how long a couple is together — it's how well they know each other, how they handle conflict, whether they can navigate their differences, and if their values and lifestyles are in alignment," the Walters shared.
Patrick and Brittany's decade-long courtship before marriage worked because they grew together, keeping their interests and principles aligned. There are many strange things everyone ignores about Patrick and Brittany's relationship, but their shared values aren't one of them. Though they seem desperate to squash divorce rumors, their relationship appears to still be going strong, all these years later. In a final thought, the Walters said, "Time together can build familiarity, but shared values create a long-lasting, loving partnership."