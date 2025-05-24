Kayleigh McEnany's Transformation Sparked Major Plastic Surgery Rumors

Kayleigh McEnany has become known for her signature look ever since she's been thrust into the spotlight. The "Outnumbered" host is rarely seen without wearing some combo of foundation, heavy eyeliner, and polished lips to start her day. But there are some who believe that McEnany's elegant appearance might be due to more than just makeup. One poster on X, formerly known as Twitter, was convinced that McEnany was yet another Fox News star who drastically transformed their appearance through cosmetic surgery. "Kayleigh McEnany jumped on the plastic surgery train and doesn't even look like herself," the commenter said. The user felt McEnany's eyes gave away the secret that she'd had some work done.

Furthermore, critics and fans have become so used to McEnany's style that it often gets everyone talking whenever she switches up. For instance, her press briefing after the January 6 Capitol riots showed a side of McEnany few had seen before. She came to the event without wearing her typical makeup, which was one look she should never wear again. A confused and maybe even concerned Quora poster picked up on the change and asked if anyone else had noticed McEnany's shocking transformation. However, the majority of theorists believed her new face was simply due to a lack of makeup and stress. "The difference is stark, some of which may have to do with not having her hair/makeup team anymore," one poster suggested. "But to me, the image on the right looks like the face of a woman holding it together in between crying jags. She was only at the podium for two minutes, and ran off after that."