Kayleigh McEnany's Transformation Sparked Major Plastic Surgery Rumors
Kayleigh McEnany has become known for her signature look ever since she's been thrust into the spotlight. The "Outnumbered" host is rarely seen without wearing some combo of foundation, heavy eyeliner, and polished lips to start her day. But there are some who believe that McEnany's elegant appearance might be due to more than just makeup. One poster on X, formerly known as Twitter, was convinced that McEnany was yet another Fox News star who drastically transformed their appearance through cosmetic surgery. "Kayleigh McEnany jumped on the plastic surgery train and doesn't even look like herself," the commenter said. The user felt McEnany's eyes gave away the secret that she'd had some work done.
Furthermore, critics and fans have become so used to McEnany's style that it often gets everyone talking whenever she switches up. For instance, her press briefing after the January 6 Capitol riots showed a side of McEnany few had seen before. She came to the event without wearing her typical makeup, which was one look she should never wear again. A confused and maybe even concerned Quora poster picked up on the change and asked if anyone else had noticed McEnany's shocking transformation. However, the majority of theorists believed her new face was simply due to a lack of makeup and stress. "The difference is stark, some of which may have to do with not having her hair/makeup team anymore," one poster suggested. "But to me, the image on the right looks like the face of a woman holding it together in between crying jags. She was only at the podium for two minutes, and ran off after that."
What kind of surgery has Kayleigh McEnany had?
The only surgery Kayleigh McEnany has been confirmed to have is her well-known preventive double mastectomy, which she underwent for health reasons. What became one of the many tragic details in the former press secretary's life, McEnany discovered she had a genetic mutation that increased her chances of getting breast and ovarian cancer by 84 and 27 percent, respectively. She was only 20 at the time of the diagnosis. McEnany postponed her double mastectomy, which would significantly lower her risk for cancer, for over a decade to give herself ample time to prepare. When she finally did get the double mastectomy, however, the physical transformation wasn't as drastic as some might've thought it'd be.
Her body actually looked the same after the procedure. If anything, McEnany's real transformation was more internal. After ten long years, she was able to function without the burden of cancer weighing her down. "I don't have to worry any more. I'm now free from worry. My chances of breast cancer were brought down from 84 percent to virtually 0 percent," McEnany said in an interview with Daily Mail. Although she hasn't appeared to have any surgery since she also might have some interest in cleft lip repair. On X, she posted her support for a child who'd been bullied for having a cleft lip. McEnany also shouted out the office the surgeon's office that treated the child's condition. "Thanks to @operationbless, she had FREE surgery," she wrote.
However, it's unclear if her reaction was due to any personal connection she might have with cleft lip. McEnany also could've just had an emotional response to a very touching story.