Awkward Justin Trudeau & Sophie Grégoire Kiss Hints She Checked Out Long Before They Split

Although there were plenty of red flags in Justin and Sophie Trudeau's relationship that hinted they'd never last, the beloved couple's August 2023 split announcement still took everyone by surprise. At the time, Justin and Sophie had been married for 18 years and shared three children. As fans tried to make sense of the reason for their divorce, they stumbled upon an awkward Sophie Grégoire Trudeau moment that was captured by millions, which subsequently put things into sharper perspective. In a viral video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, they shared a noticeably awkward kiss on Canada Day 2020.

Justin Trudeau & Sophie Gregoire are separating. It was obvious for a few years now she can't stand him. Another video has her telling him to be humble. This is just another another step in his downfall. Don't let this news distract you from the important issues Canada facing. pic.twitter.com/7PCvNEqxMl — Kirk Lubimov (@KirkLubimov) August 2, 2023

To better understand what made the short clip so uncomfortable, we reached out to Blanca Cobb, M.S. Psy, a body language expert and media personality. The expert professed that the former political power couple's body language showed a disconnect from the get-go. However, things got even more uncomfortable when the then-Canadian Prime Minister gave his wife a subtle cue for a kiss. "She turns to him with a closed-lip smile that stays frozen on her face the whole time, like she's going through the motions rather than showing any real affection," Cobb pointed out of Sophie's reaction to her then-husband's nudge.

Even the small smile that she gave Justin in response felt much more "polite" to the body language expert as opposed to outright affectionate. Cobb added, "After the kiss, she keeps her eyes closed until she turns away and then opens them, which can sometimes signal emotional discomfort or a desire to disconnect from a situation." Of course, there was another glaring sign of disconnect between the couple that was similarly tough to ignore.