Kaitlan Collins' Sketchy Social Media Behavior Has Landed Her In Hot Water More Than Once

There are plenty of people who can't stand CNN's Kaitlan Collins, and her sketchy social media behavior hasn't exactly helped to alter critics' harsh opinions of her. Collins found herself in a tough spot when she took to X, formerly known as Twitter, in February 2025 to share that Luigi Mangione, who stands accused of murdering United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, had his legal team launch a website in his stead. The veteran reporter was simply reporting this development, and she included the link. The website, however, happened to also include a link to a fundraiser to cover Mangione's legal costs (the fund has already accumulated over $1 million).

Collins was sharply criticized, with users accusing her of knowingly sharing the fundraiser. But the CNN stalwart only posted the link to the website, not the fundraiser itself. Still, the backlash continued accumulating. As contributing editor for The Spectator, Stephen L. Miller, snarked on X," Real bottom of the barrel stuff. Even for @kaitlancollins." Fox News contributor Joe Concha also weighed in, writing, "We can now also dispense with the notion that Kaitlan Collins is a serious journalist speaking truth to power (only when an R is in office)," while also noting that Collins had deleted the post amid the backlash.

"No apology from Kaitlan yet. And it ain't coming," Concha added. Amid the growing social media tempest, the journalist took to X to defend herself, writing that the accusations of her sharing a fundraiser for Mangione were utterly baseless. "I posted that his attorneys created a website, which is newsworthy and other outlets have also reported on. In no way did I share a fundraising link for him," she clarified. Conservative activist Robby Starbuck questioned why Collins deleted her original post if it was as innocent as she claimed.