Jill Biden Looks That Proved Her Killer Legs Are Her Greatest Asset

Jill Biden's wardrobe was a daring twist on first lady fashion during her time in the White House. Though her husband's detractors criticized Joe Biden for being a stale leader, Dr. Biden brought a refreshing taste of vibrancy back to D.C. with some iconic style moments. She has experimented with all sorts of patterns and silhouettes, but it's her hemline that is really worth the chatter.

The English professor has never shied away from flaunting her perfectly sculpted legs, which is no surprise considering her beyond-impressive fitness routine to maintain her flawless stems. On Inauguration Day 2025, she donned an indigo, mid-length skirt and matching trench coat, but opted out of sheer stockings — a bold move on one of the coldest inaugurations on record. It wasn't the first time Dr. Biden defied the weather for a leggy fashion moment. In fact, she is constantly showing off her killer legs.