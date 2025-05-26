Jill Biden Looks That Proved Her Killer Legs Are Her Greatest Asset
Jill Biden's wardrobe was a daring twist on first lady fashion during her time in the White House. Though her husband's detractors criticized Joe Biden for being a stale leader, Dr. Biden brought a refreshing taste of vibrancy back to D.C. with some iconic style moments. She has experimented with all sorts of patterns and silhouettes, but it's her hemline that is really worth the chatter.
The English professor has never shied away from flaunting her perfectly sculpted legs, which is no surprise considering her beyond-impressive fitness routine to maintain her flawless stems. On Inauguration Day 2025, she donned an indigo, mid-length skirt and matching trench coat, but opted out of sheer stockings — a bold move on one of the coldest inaugurations on record. It wasn't the first time Dr. Biden defied the weather for a leggy fashion moment. In fact, she is constantly showing off her killer legs.
COVID protocols couldn't stop this chic icon
If the Bidens know one thing, it's how to really show up for an event. Supporting Joe Biden in his final presidential debate against Donald Trump in 2020, Jill Biden looked as if she had just stepped off the runway in a floral, pastel blue Dolce & Gabbana dress and a perfect matching mask (we commend her for staying trendy AND safe). The former first lady accentuated her strong stems with a pair of taupe-colored suede pumps. "COME THRU WITH THOSE LOOKS FLOTUS," one person commented on her Instagram post showing off the evening's 'fit — our thoughts exactly.
The Jill Biden tights that left tongues wagging
One of Jill Biden's leggiest looks even incited controversy. Ironically, it wasn't her bare legs that caused such a stir. Stepping off the plane at Andrews Air Force Base in April 2021, Dr. Biden was photographed wearing what appeared to be a racy pair of fishnets. She subsequently went viral on social media for daring to wear the edgy, sheer stockings. Users on X (formerly Twitter) criticized her hosiery for being inappropriate, while others thought her legs looked bangin' with the patterned pantyhose. In response to fishnetgate, Dr. Biden told Vogue in June, "It's amazing how much people pay attention to every little detail — And they weren't fishnets. They weren't lace. They were very pretty stockings."
FLOTUS Jill Biden is wearing fishnet style tights. pic.twitter.com/noUGiFbOda
— Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) April 4, 2021
Jill Biden was melting popsicles in a Summer 2024 pic
It was probably an 80-degree day in D.C., but Jill Biden didn't mind turning up the heat in a June 2024 Instagram post that showed off her tan legs. Her lavender-colored dress and matching blazer were a perfect complement to her bronzed pins, while her Dior slingback heels gave her calves an incredible lift. Like Kamala Harris and her purple suit, Dr. Biden is bringing a spirited hue to what we can only imagine is a life consumed by red, white, and blue.
Jill Biden's legs distracted from her DNC fashion fail
We cannot forget how badly Jill Biden missed the mark with her tacky dress at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. She looked as if she had stumbled in from an afternoon of clubbing in Ibiza. However, we'd be remiss not to compliment her stunning stems, which she paraded confidently on the DNC stage. Her long-sleeved, mid-length ensemble might've resembled a fashionable wet suit, but at least the cut on the dress laid bare the one asset Dr. Biden loves to show off. Plus, her bedazzled shoes were a nice touch and, like the rest of her pumps, underscored her muscular legs.
The time Jill Biden gave the fashion capital of the world a run for its money
Oh mon dieu! Jill Biden was à la mode at the 2024 reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France. She dressed warmly for the Parisian winter, donning an appropriate navy dress, black coat, and scarf. But once she sat down in the front pews of the church, Dr. Biden played peek-a-boo with her bare legs, which she crossed elegantly in her lap. Her effortless style is reminiscent of the frazzled English woman archetype in every Hugh Grant rom-com, as if she raced out of the house and forgot a warm pair of tights. She even outshone her daughter, Ashley Biden, who sported an eye-catching, ornate, calf-length coat by Alice + Olivia.