Trump Is Nearly Unrecognizable With Dark Hair In Throwback Pic With Tiffany

With a new story about Donald Trump happening every day, it can be easy to forget the billionaire was a father and grandfather way before he ever became president. Trump has five children, now all adults, and his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, shared with fans an insight into her childhood with the business mogul.

For Father's Day in 2020, Tiffany posted a three-photo carousel on Instagram in honor of her dad. "I love you and I'm so grateful for you!" she captioned. "Thank you for your constant love, guidance and for always believing in me!" Sandwiched in between two photos of Donald sitting at his desk in the Oval Office was a throwback pic of a younger Donald holding a newborn Tiffany. The sweet snapshot was in black and white, with baby Tiffany resting on her dad's chest while Donald smiled for the camera. But if you didn't realize who posted the photo, you might not have noticed that it was Donald in the pic sporting dark hair, instead of the white blond locks he has today.

Looking back at Donald's hair transformation, the tycoon mostly alternated between light blond and brown shades. However, his hair looks jet black in the nostalgic photo, practically the same color as the dark shirt he's wearing.