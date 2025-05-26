Trump Is Nearly Unrecognizable With Dark Hair In Throwback Pic With Tiffany
With a new story about Donald Trump happening every day, it can be easy to forget the billionaire was a father and grandfather way before he ever became president. Trump has five children, now all adults, and his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, shared with fans an insight into her childhood with the business mogul.
For Father's Day in 2020, Tiffany posted a three-photo carousel on Instagram in honor of her dad. "I love you and I'm so grateful for you!" she captioned. "Thank you for your constant love, guidance and for always believing in me!" Sandwiched in between two photos of Donald sitting at his desk in the Oval Office was a throwback pic of a younger Donald holding a newborn Tiffany. The sweet snapshot was in black and white, with baby Tiffany resting on her dad's chest while Donald smiled for the camera. But if you didn't realize who posted the photo, you might not have noticed that it was Donald in the pic sporting dark hair, instead of the white blond locks he has today.
Looking back at Donald's hair transformation, the tycoon mostly alternated between light blond and brown shades. However, his hair looks jet black in the nostalgic photo, practically the same color as the dark shirt he's wearing.
The internet had a lot to say about the photo
The comment section on Instagram was overwhelmingly positive. Many people replied with red hearts or heart-eyed emojis and raved about the throwback snapshot. "Love love the baby photo. I never expected that sort of photo with Donald," one person wrote.
Of course, not every reply was that supportive or upbeat. One Instagram user sarcastically commented, "[It's the] first time [I've seen] Trump with [a] closed mouth," referring to the fact President Donald Trump was smiling without teeth in the throwback snapshot. Another troll rudely said, "Well you are lucky you don't look like your dad." A third couldn't help but comment about Tiffany Trump's hair extensions in the more-recent photos. The women in Donald's life are notorious for having hair extension fails, so it's not surprising someone pointed out Tiffany's extensions.
Donald has many grandchildren, and if he ever tried to recreate this photo with any of them as babies, his hair likely looked a lot different. He could've donned a dark-haired wig and placed a corded phone in the background to really set the scene!