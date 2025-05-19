Trump's 'Endurance' Praised By Karoline Leavitt Despite Jarring Videos Putting His Age On Blast

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt isn't straying from her commitment to attempting to make Donald Trump look good. Unfortunately, this time around, it seems to be backfiring. Leavitt made note of just how healthy and spry the 78-year-old president is at a May 9 press briefing, and many netizens don't agree.

Just weeks after Trump's jarring makeup-free White House outing drew attention to the fact that he's pushing 80, Leavitt fielded a question at her press briefing that seems to have sparked the same backlash. A reporter asked Leavitt about the quality of the physicians at the White House in the wake of former President Joe Biden's heartbreaking prostate cancer diagnosis. Leavitt called the medical professionals supporting Trump "phenomenal," per X, formerly Twitter. "The president had his physical recently, as you know. He had perfect results. He's in very good shape. I think those of you who traveled with us to the Middle East last week can attest to the president's endurance..." she said. Often when Leavitt puts a particular spin on things about Trump that may be less-than-truthful, folks let it slide. In this case, though, the topic of Trump's "endurance" sparked some pushback online.