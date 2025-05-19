Trump's 'Endurance' Praised By Karoline Leavitt Despite Jarring Videos Putting His Age On Blast
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt isn't straying from her commitment to attempting to make Donald Trump look good. Unfortunately, this time around, it seems to be backfiring. Leavitt made note of just how healthy and spry the 78-year-old president is at a May 9 press briefing, and many netizens don't agree.
Just weeks after Trump's jarring makeup-free White House outing drew attention to the fact that he's pushing 80, Leavitt fielded a question at her press briefing that seems to have sparked the same backlash. A reporter asked Leavitt about the quality of the physicians at the White House in the wake of former President Joe Biden's heartbreaking prostate cancer diagnosis. Leavitt called the medical professionals supporting Trump "phenomenal," per X, formerly Twitter. "The president had his physical recently, as you know. He had perfect results. He's in very good shape. I think those of you who traveled with us to the Middle East last week can attest to the president's endurance..." she said. Often when Leavitt puts a particular spin on things about Trump that may be less-than-truthful, folks let it slide. In this case, though, the topic of Trump's "endurance" sparked some pushback online.
Folks are pointing out just how false the endurance claim seems
A clip of Karoline Leavitt's press briefing on X prompted plenty of comments refuting her claims. "Look at all this endurance," wrote one X user with a laughing emoji alongside a photo of Donald Trump's viral drowsy moment in Saudi Arabia last week. "Didn't we see him sleeping during a meeting? What endurance," commented another. One commenter sarcastically added, "So little power naps during meetings [show] endurance?"
Whether purposeful or merely an unfortunate coincidence, Leavitt's now widely mocked comment came in the midst of a slew of commentary about Trump's apparent lack of endurance. Just three days prior, one X user shared a video of Trump walking in a noticeably odd manner with the caption, "Trump seems to struggle with walking in a straight line here. Watch his steps." A few days before that, The Daily Show tweeted a video of Trump falling asleep, poking fun at his relentless comments about Joe Biden being "sleepy Joe," which accidentally reveals his biggest insult is based on total jealousy. Evidently, Leavitt can convince plenty of people of plenty things about Trump and his administration that just aren't true. Sometimes, though, you can't fool people about what's going on right before their eyes.