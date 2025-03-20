Trump Accidentally Reveals His Biggest Joe Biden Insult Is Based On Total Jealousy

Former President Joe Biden seemingly lives rent-free in Donald Trump's head. When the divisive politician sat down for a chat with Fox News' Laura Ingraham, she inquired about his sleeping habits. Instead of giving a direct answer, the president decided to poke fun at the viral video of Biden falling asleep at a beach in July 2023. The former "Apprentice" host quipped that he was in awe of "Sleepy Joe's" ability to catch some shut-eye at a moment's notice in a public place with the paparazzi's watchful eye on him. As Trump admitted, "I would never be able to sleep like that."

Laura Ingraham asked Trump about his sleep habits and his response was hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/zQ85gfnqJO — TheStormHasArrived (@TheStormRedux) March 19, 2025

He continued, "It's about the only thing I think that was wonderful [about him]. He was a disaster. I don't sleep much. [...] A lot of people that love what they're doing don't sleep much, I find." Although the controversial leader was trying to take a shot at his predecessor, his comment actually reeked of jealousy since Trump seemed like he desperately wished to get a restful night's sleep as well. His remarks are also ironic because he has often been caught falling asleep in public.

The outspoken politician stole the show at the 2024 Republican National Convention by apparently dozing off during a prayer. Needless to say, Trump's sleepy display at the RNC didn't help questions about his age. Weirdly enough, that wasn't even the worst possible time he was caught snoozing since he also reportedly took a short nap at his hush money trial in April 2024. Trump's exhausted courtroom appearance had everyone saying the same thing, and even Biden took notice.

