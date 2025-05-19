Candace Cameron Bure's 'Aging' Face Has Her Locked In A Brutal Internet War

It used to be just on the playground where people could hurl insults faster than they could throw a football, but now the internet has allowed everyone with a keyboard to let their cruel streak fly. Candace Cameron Bure is the latest celebrity to receive hateful comments about her "aging" face, and she wasn't going to take the negative remarks silently.

After sharing two videos to her Instagram Story talking about her sermon notes and where to buy a new Bible, she then posted a DM she received from a troll who wrote, "[You] look really old here... not aging well???" Bure didn't cover up the person's username, so it was on full display to her 5.7 million Instagram followers. The "Full House" star said that she gets messages from people all the time, but sometimes they are just flat-out mean. "As much as I love connecting on social media, this is one of the downfalls," she wrote before mentioning how, as an adult, she can handle the cruel remarks, but children may have a harder time with it.

The former Hallmark star then posted a lengthier message to her story, defending her decision (and right) to age naturally instead of going the plastic surgery route like many other celebrities have. Bure felt like that troll was really showing their own insecurities when they attacked her, and she encouraged everyone, "Be kind. Uplift others. Spread joy."