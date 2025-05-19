Candace Cameron Bure's 'Aging' Face Has Her Locked In A Brutal Internet War
It used to be just on the playground where people could hurl insults faster than they could throw a football, but now the internet has allowed everyone with a keyboard to let their cruel streak fly. Candace Cameron Bure is the latest celebrity to receive hateful comments about her "aging" face, and she wasn't going to take the negative remarks silently.
After sharing two videos to her Instagram Story talking about her sermon notes and where to buy a new Bible, she then posted a DM she received from a troll who wrote, "[You] look really old here... not aging well???" Bure didn't cover up the person's username, so it was on full display to her 5.7 million Instagram followers. The "Full House" star said that she gets messages from people all the time, but sometimes they are just flat-out mean. "As much as I love connecting on social media, this is one of the downfalls," she wrote before mentioning how, as an adult, she can handle the cruel remarks, but children may have a harder time with it.
The former Hallmark star then posted a lengthier message to her story, defending her decision (and right) to age naturally instead of going the plastic surgery route like many other celebrities have. Bure felt like that troll was really showing their own insecurities when they attacked her, and she encouraged everyone, "Be kind. Uplift others. Spread joy."
There's an issue with Candace Cameron Bure's message
While Candace Cameron Bure is right that everyone should work on being a better, more accepting, and loving person to others, it seems hypocritical coming from her. The controversial actress infamously ditched Hallmark for the network's competitor, Great American Family. The real reason Bure left Hallmark could be because Great American Family isn't nearly as progressive as Hallmark; you're not going to see a storyline featuring a same-sex couple on Great American Family. Bure even told The Wall Street Journal she aims to "keep traditional marriage at the core" with the organization (via People). It's a faith-based company, and Bure has made it abundantly clear how important her Christian faith is to her daily life.
While many Christians accept homosexuality, not everyone does, and Bure has had a history of not being the biggest supporter of equal rights for all sexual orientations — like the time she got into a debate with Raven-Symoné on "The View." The former child stars argued over whether a bakery in Oregon that refused to make a cake for a lesbian couple was discrimination. "I don't think this is discrimination at all," Bure said. "This is about freedom of association, it's about constitutional rights, it's about First Amendment rights."
While that may not be as blatant as telling someone they aren't aging well, it still seems like a not-so-sneaky way of letting someone know you don't approve of them or what they are doing. If she wants everyone to "be kind" and "uplift others," she may want to work on herself first.