Lauren Boebert's Look-A-Like Mom Is Clearly Her Fake Tan Inspiration

Without knowing more than the bare minimum about her, the public could easily point toward President Donald Trump as Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert's fake tan idol, even if her artificial look is sometimes more obvious than his. Since we know that Boebert loves ripping inappropriate looks from former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle's closet, it wouldn't be surprising if she also took nods from her skin tone. However, it looks like the Republican politician actually gets her questionable cosmetic advice from a closer source.

Like other public personalities and social media users, Boebert honored her mom, Shawna Bentz, with a lengthy social media post outlining their relationship during Mother's Day 2025. She specifically highlighted her mom's valuable advice, as well as her inspiring presence. "Mom, you taught me how to fight for what's right, pray with conviction and never settle for less than what God has for me," Boebert wrote in a May 11, 2025 X post. "You taught me how to love, how to laugh and how to take on each new day with joy." Another pearl of wisdom Boebert might have picked up from Bentz is how to achieve as dark and artificial a fake tan as possible, because both women bore an orange hue in photos Boebert shared of them. Unless both were coincidentally checking off a prerequisite to stay in President Trump's circle on these occasions, they otherwise demonstrated their collective bronzing obsession.