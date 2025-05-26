Sean Hannity's Proposal To Ainsley Earhardt Featured One Unconventional Detail

Ainsley Earhardt's relationship with Sean Hannity used to be one of broadcast television's biggest open secrets. It was reported that the pair started dating back in 2020. However, the Fox News hosts would spend a few years keeping their romance under wraps even after the rumors surfaced. By the time Earhardt and Hannity confirmed they were seeing each other, the revelation should've surprised no one. However, they still shocked fans with the announcement by sharing bonus news that they had gotten engaged during the Christmas holiday. But a bizarre thing about Earhardt's relationship with Hannity that shouldn't be ignored is exactly where the proposal happened.

Hannity made the peculiar choice of proposing to his future wife at a church they frequent. What's strange about this move is that churches are traditionally reserved for weddings, which would've been the ideal place to exchange vows for the two journalists. Depending on what their wedding will look like, where the two walk down the aisle may end up being anticlimactic when compared to the proposal. However, we don't count that as one of the signs their relationship won't last just yet. Earhardt and Hannity were too caught up in the moment to worry about their pending wedding plans as much as we do. "We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives," they said in a joint statement to Fox News.