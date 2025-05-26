Sean Hannity's Proposal To Ainsley Earhardt Featured One Unconventional Detail
Ainsley Earhardt's relationship with Sean Hannity used to be one of broadcast television's biggest open secrets. It was reported that the pair started dating back in 2020. However, the Fox News hosts would spend a few years keeping their romance under wraps even after the rumors surfaced. By the time Earhardt and Hannity confirmed they were seeing each other, the revelation should've surprised no one. However, they still shocked fans with the announcement by sharing bonus news that they had gotten engaged during the Christmas holiday. But a bizarre thing about Earhardt's relationship with Hannity that shouldn't be ignored is exactly where the proposal happened.
Hannity made the peculiar choice of proposing to his future wife at a church they frequent. What's strange about this move is that churches are traditionally reserved for weddings, which would've been the ideal place to exchange vows for the two journalists. Depending on what their wedding will look like, where the two walk down the aisle may end up being anticlimactic when compared to the proposal. However, we don't count that as one of the signs their relationship won't last just yet. Earhardt and Hannity were too caught up in the moment to worry about their pending wedding plans as much as we do. "We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives," they said in a joint statement to Fox News.
You might've witnessed Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt fall in love during their live interview together
Despite having quite a large age gap, Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt have one major thing in common. They both bonded over their identical religious values, which helps Hannity's proposal make a little more sense. However, audiences saw proof of their shared ideologies early on when Hannity visited Earhardt's show "Ainsley's Bible Study" in 2019. As the title suggests, the series focuses on faith. The political commentator personally highlighted his own flaws during the segment, the existence of which only reinforced his belief in a higher power. "I know my imperfections. How is it that I have something that lives within me that tells me every single solitary thing that I do in life that is wrong? It tells me ... I feel bad about it. That's a conscience to me. That's a God within us telling us, 'Hey, live the right way,'" Hannity had told Earhardt, per Fox News.
However, Hannity may have inadvertently ended up wooing Earhardt in the process. Touched by her co-worker's admission, she gushed about Hannity to his face. "You know, you're very good on your show about saying, 'I'm not perfect. I need God. I've made a lot of mistakes,'" she said. "And I think people love that about you." Reading between the lines with hindsight vision, Earhardt could've also been telling Hannity what she loved about him, too.