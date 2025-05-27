Diane Sawyer's Most Controversial On-Air Moments That Tarnished Her Legacy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Once upon a time, Diane Sawyer was considered the go-to for honest and hard-hitting interviews that left no stone unturned. However, as the years went by, we began wondering whatever happened to Diane Sawyer since her interviews were suddenly quite few and far between. The veteran reporter's scarce TV appearances should have arguably come as no surprise, though, since she announced that her time as ABC News' flagship anchor had ended in 2014. In a statement shared by The Guardian, Sawyer made it clear that she had no plans to say farewell to television altogether, clarifying, "I'll be joined by an incredible team of journalists dedicated to enterprise reporting, innovative approaches to breaking news and new ways of thinking about big issues and events around the world."

The move worked in the network's favor since The Washington Post subsequently reported that Sawyer's hit show "World News Tonight" had seen a significant ratings boost ever since David Muir took over the reins from her. Meanwhile, one of the richest news anchors in the U.S. stayed true to her word and expanded her journalistic horizons while continuing to have candid chats with big names.

In fact, Sawyer was one of the last people to interview the late Matthew Perry before his untimely passing in 2023. In May 2025, she had a hard-hitting chat with Kelsey Grammer about his 18-year-old sister's murder. However, her interviews since stepping down have been noticeably tamer with Sawyer taking a more empathetic approach with her subjects across the board. Although it's difficult to pinpoint the reason for the change, there's a chance that Sawyer wants to avoid the backlash she has received in the past because of her controversial interview moments.