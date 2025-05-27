The Glaringly Obvious Sign Don Jr. & Vanessa Trump's Relationship Was Doomed From The Beginning

Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr.'s relationship started on a decidedly weird note. During a 2006 interview with the New York Times, the socialite recalled how she was at a fashion show in 2003 when Donald Trump approached her and introduced his eldest son. After a short and awkward chat, everyone went back to their seats. However, later in the night, the real estate magnate seemingly forgot that he had already spoken to Vanessa and approached her a second time to introduce Don Jr. Thankfully, the now-president wasn't around when the pair ran into each other a third time at a party just a few weeks later, and they wound up having a relatively normal conversation.

Although Vanessa used an offensive slur to describe Donald's memory flub from their first meeting, Don Jr. wasn't fazed. The happy couple tied the knot in 2005 and subsequently welcomed five children. However, they ultimately parted ways in 2018. In the aftermath of their split, Christine Scott, Vanessa's publicist, informed the New York Times that another glaring issue plagued the early days of their relationship.

"I know she wasn't thrilled that he hunted as he did," Scott revealed. "I know she wanted to keep it on the DL. She knew that was going to be a big issue, socially." It's never a good sign when your partner dislikes such a major part of your life. However, in Don Jr. and Vanessa's case, it may have been a bigger problem because of just how much he loves hunting, even though it has notably got him into trouble over the years.