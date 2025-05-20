Carrie Underwood's Killer Legs Couldn't Save Her Crochet Quilt Grandma Dress
Carrie Underwood may consider her toned legs to be the best accessory, but that doesn't mean that they can make any look good. She recently proved this in a minidress that was a not-so-mini fashion fail. It seems that even envy-inducing gams can't make a grandma dress work.
Few stars love to flash their legs quite like Underwood does. Yet, historically, her legs haven't stopped her from sporting outfits that land her on the worst-dressed list. Underwood took to her Instagram story to show off a recent 'fit, and this one had a very special detail: she made it herself. Underwood posed in a patchwork minidress and added the caption, "Got to wear a new creation last night ... I still don't know what I'm doing but it's fun!" with the hashtags #homemade and #crochet. Knowing Underwood's love for her legs, we are certainly not surprised that the ensemble she made for herself has an extra short hemline. Between the patchwork design and the drawstring at the waist, though, it's not our favorite of Underwood's looks.
Carrie Underwood is becoming the queen of crochet
On May 19, Carrie Underwood showed off another view of her homemade dress on her Instagram grid. And, while the dress may not be our favorite-ever look on her, we never would have guessed that she whipped the garment up herself. On Instagram earlier this month, Underwood showed off a cute and whimsical tomato-printed top she made with her clearly growing crochet skills. So, it's clear that the "American Idol" alum is getting serious about her clothes-making hobby.
Underwood's style transformation through the years has certainly had heads turning, and she has had plenty of good looks, as well as some not-so-good ones. Good or bad, though, we support her wearing more and more outfits that she's made herself. Not only are we looking forward to seeing what she puts together next, but we're feeling inspired to start honing our own crochet skills — without the grandma-coded print, of course.