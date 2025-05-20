Carrie Underwood's Killer Legs Couldn't Save Her Crochet Quilt Grandma Dress

Carrie Underwood may consider her toned legs to be the best accessory, but that doesn't mean that they can make any look good. She recently proved this in a minidress that was a not-so-mini fashion fail. It seems that even envy-inducing gams can't make a grandma dress work.

Few stars love to flash their legs quite like Underwood does. Yet, historically, her legs haven't stopped her from sporting outfits that land her on the worst-dressed list. Underwood took to her Instagram story to show off a recent 'fit, and this one had a very special detail: she made it herself. Underwood posed in a patchwork minidress and added the caption, "Got to wear a new creation last night ... I still don't know what I'm doing but it's fun!" with the hashtags #homemade and #crochet. Knowing Underwood's love for her legs, we are certainly not surprised that the ensemble she made for herself has an extra short hemline. Between the patchwork design and the drawstring at the waist, though, it's not our favorite of Underwood's looks.