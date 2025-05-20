Bettina Anderson's Cakey Makeup & Clamshell Bra Make Kimberly Guilfoyle Almost Look Tame
Some might say President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., received an upgrade when he moved on from his former fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, in favor of socialite Bettina Anderson. However, her tacky appearance in Great Britain showed that Anderson and Guilfoyle may have more in common than anyone realized.
Anderson and Don Jr. visited Portsmouth, England, on May 16, 2025, to celebrate British gunmaker John Rigby & Co.'s 250th anniversary. "Beautiful celebrations onboard the HMS Victory and HMS Warrior," Anderson wrote in her May 19, 2025, Instagram story. While Anderson seemed excited to be touring the British vessels, we wouldn't be shocked if the sight of her mermaid-esque dress and thick cosmetics made her hosts consider shipping her back home. Her outfit, which she graciously shared a link to on her Instagram story, was a silver Anna October Tulip Maxi Dress. The dress cost an exorbitant $835. We couldn't imagine anyone else who'd fork over the money for the gown, given its clamshell bra vibes. Unless someone is hoping to venture "under the sea," the subaquatic dress would make any wearer stand out for all the wrong reasons at any function.
To make matters worse, Anderson put forth little effort to ensure her makeup was ready for public consumption. One photo in her Instagram story, which notably cut Don Jr.'s face out of frame, revealed Anderson's textured, glossy concealer. The sight of her cakey complexion might have had some spectators wishing they could look at one of Anderson's makeup-free looks instead.
She's more like Guilfoyle than she thinks
As much as she'd like to think she's stylish, Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, is no better than his ex, Kimberly Guilfoyle, when it comes to her fashion sense and knack for attention-grabbing. Some might say Anderson nearly became Guilfoyle 2.0 with some of the numbers she's worn, and she's equally shocked us with outfits Guilfoyle would never wear. She looked like an upside-down tulip with an overgrown pistil in an orange dress with a hot pink, wavy bodice she wore in a June 22, 2023, Instagram post. Anderson also proved she's unaware of what lens flares are when she blinded her followers with an obnoxiously luminous sequined dress in a January 14, 2024, Instagram post.
Like Guilfoyle, Anderson has proven she's unafraid of flaunting who she is and what she likes, regardless of what her detractors might think of her. For better or worse, she shows up with a unique style and isn't afraid to think outside the box in terms of fashion, even if it makes her look like an out-of-place mermaid at times.