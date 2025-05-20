Trump's Awkward Slip-Up During Shady Biden Health Rant Has Everyone Calling Him Out

Donald Trump addressed reporters in the White House on May 19, and delivered yet another rambling speech about former president Joe Biden that left many confused and taken aback. Trump fielded a question about Biden's recent diagnosis with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, and managed to not only deliver an impressive gaffe, but he also turned the whole thing back around to praise himself. This is what people in the industry should start calling a "Trump Twofer."

Speaking in a remarkably different tone than the insincere well wishes he released after the news of Biden's diagnosis first broke, Trump instead went on the attack. Trump raised vague concerns and insinuations about Biden's administration keeping secrets from the American public, and managed to misspeak so badly that people couldn't help but drag him on social media. "I think it's very sad, actually. I'm surprised that the public wasn't notified a long time ago," Trump said. "Because to get to Stage 9, that's a long time."

Trump on Biden's cancer diagnosis: "I'm surprised that the public wasn't notified a long time ago, because to get to stage 9, that's a long time ... I did a very complete physical, including cognitive tests. I'm proud to announced I aced it." pic.twitter.com/6mk3bGszAm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2025

Many took to Twitter to ask the obvious question: What is stage 9 cancer? In terms of stages, cancer only goes to stage 4, meaning the cancer has metastasized, or spread from its original location to other parts of the body. Several commenters on X (formerly Twitter) used the gaffe to poke fun at Trump, with one user sharing a video of one of Trump's more confusing public speeches, which he captioned, "This is what stage 9 dementia looks like."