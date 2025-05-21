JD Vance's Message To Pope Leo Has The Internet Ripping Him To Shreds

JD Vance's embarrassing attempts at presenting a united front with Pope Leo XIV continue to fail miserably. In May 2025, the vice president took to Instagram to share a snap of him meeting with the first-ever American Pope as a part of the U.S. delegation's trip to Rome. While Vance gushed about what an honor it was to meet Pope Leo XIV, the internet believed that the feeling didn't go both ways.

Many commentators referenced Pope Francis passing away shortly after meeting Vance, with one writing, "Let's hope this one doesn't die this time." Others noted that the "Hillbilly Elegy" author's caption, which stated that he wished that the Pope received guidance from the Holy Spirit, felt ironic given that he was the one who needed assistance to be a better person. One especially scathing comment for the vice president read: "Pope Leo has made it abundantly clear that he doesn't like your politics and you. Perhaps he prayed for you to change your ways! If only!!"

They were, of course, referring to how the new Pope inadvertently embarrassed Vance at the start of his papacy. Earlier this month, a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted screenshots of his past tweets, which demonstrated that he had no love for the former Ohio Senator. "JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others," the first American Pope wrote with a link to an article with the same headline. In other tweets and retweets, Pope Leo XIV criticized Donald Trump's immigration policies and his administration's nonchalance at their grave impact on people's lives.