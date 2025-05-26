The life of an acclaimed treasure hunter is one of niche interests. At least, that was until A&E greenlit the airing of "Storage Wars" in 2010, which took the lost art to heights it had never seen. Among its praised collectors, the show sought to capture the life of professional buyers. In turn, "Storage Wars" garnered a relatively large fan base thanks to its original cast of real-life auction buyers-slash-auctioneers and their eccentric personalities, ranging from lovable Kenny "watch your profanity" Crossley to the proclaimed antagonist of the show, Dave "Yuuup!" Hester. The series saw its fair share of changes, spanning across spin-offs set in different states — and even foreign countries — alongside new additions to the cast. Its reality show premise lent itself to numerous drama-filled incidents and tragic moments.

The cast wasn't exempt from these tragedies behind the cameras, either, as most of the original "Storage Wars" cast had to overcome many unfortunate circumstances before and after their inclusion in the show. From stumbling upon horrid secrets in storage units to facing the scary reality of fame — losing family members and even almost losing themselves — misfortune tended to follow our beloved cast of treasure hunters. To learn more about their ill-fated ordeals, here is the tragic, real-life story of the "Storage Wars" cast.