Carrie Underwood's Diva Behavior At American Idol Finale Takes Soured Reputation From Bad To Worse

The audience roared with excitement when Ryan Seacrest announced Jamal Roberts won Season 23 of "American Idol" May 18. It seemed like all but one person in the room was happy for the singer. After the final episode aired, fans couldn't help but notice judge Carrie Underwood's lack of praise for the winner, with many calling her out for being visibly unhappy that Roberts won.

Underwood — an "Idol" winner herself — just wrapped her first season as judge for the competition series. However, many feel she can't measure up to her predecessor, Katy Perry, and are hoping the country star doesn't come back next season. The final nail in the proverbial coffin was finale night, when she appeared apathetic to Roberts' win despite her fellow judges, Luke Bryant and Lionel Richie, giving him a standing ovation. "Not Carrie Underwood sitting down and probably being told to stand up when Jamal won," one X user pointed out, adding a clip of Underwood's clearly delayed reaction.

Many believed the "Before He Cheats" hitmaker's shoutout to Roberts on her Instagram was damage control from her less-than-enthusiastic response during the live show. She wrote, "I'm so proud of @officialjamalroberts and all he has accomplished this season and I can't wait to see what mountains he climbs next!" However, people weren't buying what she was selling. "She's def posting this to make herself look better," someone commented. Another asserted, "Body language and facial expressions says alot [sic]."