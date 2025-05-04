Shady Rumors About Carrie Underwood That Put Her Good Girl Persona To Shame

Carrie Underwood has one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood and one of the most beautiful. Thus, fans were quick to notice when some of her features noticeably changed, resulting in some rumors that she had gone under the knife. In one instance, back in 2018, many noticed that something about the singer's face was different, but they couldn't quite put their finger on what happened.

"When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different," she wrote to her fan club, according to USA Today. "I'm hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don't know how it's all going to end up." As it turns out, Underwood took a tumble outside of her Nashville home that resulted in her breaking her wrist and requiring between 40-50 stitches in her face. Despite her revealing this, some were persistent that she was using the story as a cover-up for receiving plastic surgery. "It's a little sad," she remarked to RedBook in August 2018 about the rumors, "because the truth is just as interesting. I wish I'd gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better."

In fact, Underwood has never admitted to having any elective work done, despite the drastic changes in her appearance over the years. Plastic surgeon Daniel Barrett posted a video to TikTok examining the possible procedures the songstress has undergone. He notes that her nose has changed shape since she first reached TV screens, meaning a rhinoplasty could have been the culprit. Additionally, he was certain that she had gotten lip filler, cheek filler, and Botox.