Shady Rumors About Carrie Underwood That Put Her Good Girl Persona To Shame
She's got the voice of an angel, but certain rumors about Carrie Underwood make it seem that her harmonies are the only angelic thing about her. The songstress began her career as the winner of American Idol's fourth season in 2005 when she was just 21 years old. The Oklahoma native won hearts with her sweet and peppy demeanor, powerhouse vocals, and stunning good looks. Since then, Underwood has remained firmly planted in the limelight, resulting in some stifling rumors about her over the years.
One of the biggest shifts in Underwood's reputation came when it was announced that she would be performing at President Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2025. With the current political climate, music lovers have had the task of separating the art from the artist when it comes to those who have been discovered to be Trump supporters, but many have decided to stop supporting Underwood altogether. With that being said, from rude fan encounters to a possible lawsuit over slandering her name, let's take a deep dive into all of the rumors about the country music superstar.
She's sparked plastic surgery rumors
Carrie Underwood has one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood and one of the most beautiful. Thus, fans were quick to notice when some of her features noticeably changed, resulting in some rumors that she had gone under the knife. In one instance, back in 2018, many noticed that something about the singer's face was different, but they couldn't quite put their finger on what happened.
"When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different," she wrote to her fan club, according to USA Today. "I'm hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don't know how it's all going to end up." As it turns out, Underwood took a tumble outside of her Nashville home that resulted in her breaking her wrist and requiring between 40-50 stitches in her face. Despite her revealing this, some were persistent that she was using the story as a cover-up for receiving plastic surgery. "It's a little sad," she remarked to RedBook in August 2018 about the rumors, "because the truth is just as interesting. I wish I'd gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better."
In fact, Underwood has never admitted to having any elective work done, despite the drastic changes in her appearance over the years. Plastic surgeon Daniel Barrett posted a video to TikTok examining the possible procedures the songstress has undergone. He notes that her nose has changed shape since she first reached TV screens, meaning a rhinoplasty could have been the culprit. Additionally, he was certain that she had gotten lip filler, cheek filler, and Botox.
Some think that she and her husband could be heading for divorce
Carrie Underwood and her husband, former NHL star Mike Fisher, have been together since 2008, tying the knot in July 2010. They welcomed their son, Isaiah, in February 2015 and their second, Jacob, in January 2019. The four seemed like the picture-perfect family, but the rumor mill has been fueled by divorce rumors for years.
Back in September 2023, Underwood gleefully announced on Instagram that she would be extending her Las Vegas residency, but someone back home wasn't as thrilled. An insider revealed to OK! Magazine that Fisher "didn't sign up to be the full-time parent, and he's annoyed she's missed family events," and that his feeling of neglect was certainly an obstacle for the couple. Underwood's schedule has only gotten more jam-packed since then, as it was announced that she would be returning to American Idol for its 23rd season, when she was in Hawaii for a performance in August 2024. The "Before He Cheats" singer brought her husband along for the trip, but unfortunately for him, it was all work, no play. In a now-deleted article published by the National Enquirer, an insider spilled that "Mike will go with her but more as kid-sitter than lover. He's longing for some alone time with his wife, but there isn't much opportunity for it." The source continued, "She always promises to make more time for him, but then before long, she's back to making life all about work, or the kids, with Mike feeling stuck in last place" (via The Express). Sounds like trouble in paradise.
Her many, many, many rumored feuds over the years
Carrie Underwood's career has allowed her to form bonds with other celebrities, like her friendship with Dolly Parton, but there are other celebs who don't seem to be fans of Underwood. In January 2025, a user posted a Thread about Carrie Underwood and Hilary Duff completely ignoring each other at an Ottawa Senators hockey game back in 2007. The women have never acknowledged the rumored feud, but the picture resurfaced due to Underwood performing at Donald Trump's inauguration. Duff has always been outspoken against right-wing sentiments (remember the "Don't say 'gay'" commercial from back in the day?), causing many to think that there's unresolved tension between them.
The drama doesn't end there, though. Many have been convinced that there's bad blood between her and fellow American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson. The speculation originated as both women quickly became the most successful victors of the show, causing viewers to constantly compare them to one another. Both women have denied any lingering tensions, but the rumors came back around the time of Underwood's inauguration performance, which some compared to Clarkson performing at Barack Obama's 2013 inauguration. Despite their differences, sources remain firm that there is no conflict. "They've just never really connected as friends," an insider told InTouch Weekly in March 2025.
Lastly, Underwood has made some public digs at Taylor Swift over the years. Most notable of which came, if you can believe it, from her performing at the inauguration. "Some people close to Taylor think Carrie took the Trump inauguration gig to spite Taylor,' a source close to Swift revealed to the Daily Mail in April 2025. "They've had a little bad blood in the past, and Taylor famously endorsed Kamala Harris."
Fans have come out with some unsavory stories about meeting her
They say you should never meet your heroes, and unfortunately for some Carrie Underwood fans, they were right. (Though, we should emphasize that there is no way to officially confirm or deny the accuracy of these stories.) That being said, a former employee at a concert venue revealed that the singer was a total diva. "She refused to use a toilet if someone else had sat on the seat before her — cleaning them was never good enough, so we had to buy new toilet seats every time she came," they remarked to BuzzFeed in August 2021.
Another user posted a Live Journal back in April 2007, when her career was just beginning to take off, recounting a friend's interaction with Underwood. The friend detailed that they were working as a DJ at a country music radio station when they met the "Blown Away" singer at a convention for St. Jude's Children's Hospital. The person was working with Carrie, getting her to record some ad-libs for the station to use, but was also a huge fan of hers."So I get to Carrie's booth, and I remain like a radio professional, not like a crazed fan... and I say something like, 'Oh, hi Carrie, I'm Jane from the (radio station) morning show... Thanks so much for doing this, blah, blah, blah," the source claimed, continuing, "She mutters something back, rips the liner sheet out of my hand, and looks up like she has something better to do, and says, 'Ready?'" They went on to explain that upon revealing Underwood's character to some coworkers, they had similar stories to tell. So, sure, she could've just been having a bad day, but this many disappointed fans certainly isn't a good look for Underwood.
The internet is convinced she's suing this major TV show
Okay, seriously, performing at Donald Trump's inauguration might have been the worst career move Carrie Underwood has ever made. On top of everything we mentioned that stirred up the rumor mill, many think that she's suing "The View" over some choice comments they made about her.
Upon the announcement of Underwood's performance, "The View" co-host Joy Behar shared her reaction during an episode from January 2025. "She says, 'I love our country.' How do you love your country and support and normalize somebody who was a convicted felon who really wants to destroy the country, in my opinion?" The question sparked a lively debate between the hosts, but the discourse on the internet went even further.
News publications and YouTubers were quick to assume that Underwood had filed a lawsuit against the show for $800 million (some have even gone as far as to claim she was asking for $1 billion and that Joy Behar has since been arrested, neither of which is true). Uncensored Insight was one of the channels that spread this narrative, with a video on the topic garnering over 750,000 views from January to April 2025. However, no evidence can be found that Underwood has officially filed a lawsuit against the show. Seems like a bad (albeit effective) case of clickbait.