Pre-Weight Loss Pic Of Pam Bondi Proves Style Has Never Been Her Strong Suit
It's safe to say Pam Bondi isn't winning any fashionista awards anytime soon. Don't get us wrong; she has had some good looks. However, her time as U.S. attorney general has been mostly strike after strike in terms of style.
April 2025 was particularly bad for Bondi when it came to her suit choices. One of her worst offenses was an outdated blue suit that she wore on top of a button-down shirt that appeared to depict greenery. Bondi followed this terrible look up with a cheap-looking white pinstripe suit that gave Shein, instead of sophistication, to announce a lawsuit against the Maine Department of Education over transgender athletes. A few days later, she left us scratching our heads over another bizarre fashion choice: a puffy pastel-colored suit with shoulder pads that looked like it was stitched from grandma's quilt. Bondi then tried to one-up herself in the ugly suits department by attending a National Day of Prayer event in May 2025, sporting a yellow pantsuit and floral-print button-down of the same color that made her look severely out of place. She looked more like she was heading to a retirement home than the White House event.
If you're thinking that this might be the result of increased exposure to some not-so-great fashion influences like White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, think again. We've uncovered a photo from before Bondi's 50-pound weight loss that shows she wasn't exactly boasting a killer fashion sense before being appointed attorney general.
Bondi's pre-White House fashion may have been even worse
Pam Bondi is proof that one year is enough for a stunning 50-pound weight loss transformation, but not enough to cultivate a good fashion sense. A throwback photo she shared on Instagram in 2012, several years before she slimmed down, showed her sporting what looked like a fortune teller costume, complete with a "crystal ball." She wore a loose and flowy green blouse with ruffled sleeves and a black, gray, and white accessory around her neck that's either a snake or a snake-looking scarf. She accessorized with a chunky black and gold bracelet.
Unfortunately, a look at her Instagram page reveals this isn't even in her top 5 worst pre-weight loss outfits. There was also this strange-looking white sweater designed with a pattern that resembled reptile scales as well as a purple dress featuring black sleeves and a pussy bow neckline. In April 2015, Bondi also posted a photo of herself sporting a yellow dress, and the color didn't complement her light blonde hair at all.
Overall, Bondi's style did improve a little between her time as Florida attorney general and U.S. attorney general, but not nearly enough. If she hasn't hired or doesn't want to employ a stylist, then she might benefit from a few lessons from fellow attorney and queen of power suits, Kamala Harris.