Alina Habba Beats Lauren Boebert For Sloppiest Style In Trumpland With Awful All-White Ensemble

Counselor to the president Alina Habba takes after the rest of the MAGA women in President Donald Trump's circle for her poor sense of style. Habba's many makeup fails and noteworthy hair flubs are on par with similar cosmetic shortcomings we've witnessed from her fellow conservatives, and her fashion habits aren't too far behind. One recent outfit, however, beats out anything Trump zealots like Colorado representative Lauren Boebert would wear as one of the most ill-conceived styles in Trumpland.

Habba stood proudly with a large smile in a photo she posted on her Instagram story on May 21, 2025. She was clearly unfazed by the fact that she was flaunting three different shades of white, all made of separate materials. Her bright, pure white pants clashed with the silver-white satin blouse she paired with it. Her darker white knit jacket added more contrast to overwhelm viewers' eyes. To make matters worse, Habba's blouse looked off-kilter and not tucked in properly. The ensemble, as a whole, beat out even Boebert's sloppiest shirts or misguided attire for its similar colors and poor assembly. Just as U.S. Magistrate Judge André M. Espinosa advised Habba the same day that she needs to work with higher standards in mind, we'd argue the same amount of care should go into choosing her outfits.