Alina Habba Beats Lauren Boebert For Sloppiest Style In Trumpland With Awful All-White Ensemble
Counselor to the president Alina Habba takes after the rest of the MAGA women in President Donald Trump's circle for her poor sense of style. Habba's many makeup fails and noteworthy hair flubs are on par with similar cosmetic shortcomings we've witnessed from her fellow conservatives, and her fashion habits aren't too far behind. One recent outfit, however, beats out anything Trump zealots like Colorado representative Lauren Boebert would wear as one of the most ill-conceived styles in Trumpland.
Habba stood proudly with a large smile in a photo she posted on her Instagram story on May 21, 2025. She was clearly unfazed by the fact that she was flaunting three different shades of white, all made of separate materials. Her bright, pure white pants clashed with the silver-white satin blouse she paired with it. Her darker white knit jacket added more contrast to overwhelm viewers' eyes. To make matters worse, Habba's blouse looked off-kilter and not tucked in properly. The ensemble, as a whole, beat out even Boebert's sloppiest shirts or misguided attire for its similar colors and poor assembly. Just as U.S. Magistrate Judge André M. Espinosa advised Habba the same day that she needs to work with higher standards in mind, we'd argue the same amount of care should go into choosing her outfits.
She won't stop wearing similar colors
President Donald Trump's counselor, Alina Habba, is sometimes as proficient at assembling matching outfits as an unsupervised kindergartner. Just as she thought she'd get away with throwing together three variations of white, Habba pulled a similar stunt, this time with three black pieces, while standing with President Trump in a January 11, 2024 Instagram post. She somehow thought she could successfully mix a pure black skirt with a glossy black leather blouse. Habba also haphazardly strung the look together with a black jacket containing dotted white stripes.
She, again, unwisely assumed she looked stylish, bearing multiple shades of the same color, attempting a Barbiecore look. She went overboard with the pink while posing with her family in a May 20, 2023 Instagram photo. Her bright, flamingo-coded blazer almost drowned out her darker blouse, which could still be recognized for its sloppy, wrinkly presentation. Habba's continued habit of donning similar colors goes to show that she thinks she looks good in such getups and probably won't stop wearing them anytime soon. However, as far as we're concerned, the New Jersey lawyer desperately needs a qualified fashion specialist.