Lauren Boebert Slips Into Sloppy Shirt Two Days In A Row & It's Even Worse The Second Time

This strange white shirt isn't the first fashion disaster for Lauren Boebert, and it certainly won't be the last. It does, however, seem to point to a curious new trend for the Colorado Congresswoman. Boebert's been wearing some sloppy shirts to work that give her the appearance of someone who stayed out too late partying the night before. While it was fairly obvious Boebert wanted to keep the party going after Donald Trump's inauguration, that was back in January of 2025. It might be time for her to pack up the celebration and get to work. Or at the very least, find some clothes that make it look like she wants to be at work. Instead, Boebert's been wearing outfits more fitting for a Kid Rock date than a congressional address.

Besides her tacky style of dressing, Boebert also seems unable to rein in her shenanigans both in and out of her job. It's to the point that even hardcore MAGA fans are turning on Boebert as she continues to throw out silly ideas like putting Donald Trump's face on money. It could be that, just like Boebert's mismatched footwear, she's having trouble finding the right fit for her personality, politics, and style. If taking on all three at once is too much for her, perhaps Boebert could slow down just enough to buy herself an iron. And maybe some more shirts.