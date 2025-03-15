Alina Habba's Worst Makeup Fails Of All Time

Desperate to be considered an elite member of President Donald Trump's inner circle, Alina Habba has made quite the name for herself. The former attorney turned Counselor to the President has molded and shaped herself to fit anywhere Trump could find her presence useful. Although, there's been some indications that the relationship between Habba and Trump is far from rosy, which has often led to Habba acting out in scandalous ways to get his attention. Known for pushing the boundaries with some inappropriate outfits, Habba has struggled to nail her overall look in a way that would impress anyone outside of Trump's orbit. In fact, there's been several times her clothes and makeup styling has really missed the mark.

Not one to shy away from the use of bronzer or an overly smoky eye, Habba seems to be following the general makeup trends of fellow MAGA superstars. Throughout the years, even before Habba was Trump's lawyer, her sense of makeup and style was often shifting, so it's been hard to pinpoint where, exactly, Habba went wrong. We reached out to in-house fashion expert for The List, Luna Viola, to get her expert take on where Habba is failing in her makeup routine, what she could swap out, and what alterations would really elevate her look. Here are five of Habba's worst makeup fails of all time — and what she can do to fix them.