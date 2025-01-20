Alina Habba's Worst Hair Fails Of All Time
When Alina Habba stood outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in May 2024, her hair was long and light, smoothed and styled to perfection for Donald Trump's instantly infamous hush-money trial — and, of course, for his lawyer's own moment in the spotlight that surrounded it all. In between his two presidencies, Habba served as Trump's attorney in this and several other cases. As a reward for her loyalty, the divisive politician appointed her as the official Counselor to the President during his reign as number 47.
While some have gone after Habba's dodgy record due to her White House role, others are content to just admire her fashion sense, and, of course, her hair. And, having finally achieved what appears to be a perfect ombre of color, leading from her natural dark roots to beautifully bronzed ends, you can't really blame them.
But we would be remiss if we didn't remind you of Habba's many hair disasters that happened before she found tress success. From short to long, blonde to brown, and some cringe-worthy styles that fell somewhere in the middle, Habba is no stranger to losing cases when it comes to showing up and showing off a good mane.
First, Fox News, then church
Alina Habba has had more than her fair share of awkward moments on Fox News, but they usually have more to do with what she says than how she looks. After all, the controversial lawyer has had a plethora of folks telling her how hot she is since bursting onto the scene as the president-elect's go-to attorney, but we're fairly certain no one said it when Habba donned this matronly mane. During an appearance on Fox News in November 2024, the lawyer went with a partial upsweep, clipping her front tresses at the back of her crown while leaving the rest of the length down. It was a no-fuss affair, with absolutely zero style.
She boasted a full face of makeup, and a feminine, lacy top with a low neckline, but the hairstyle? Beyond conservative, even for a woman with staunchly conservative views. In fact, not even the bump of volume at the crown, and the subtle curl at the ends, could save the day. At best, Habba's hairstyle could be described as "innocent maiden on her way to church;" at worst, that maiden's mother. It was an unusual choice since we usually see her with her locks loose and flowing. And now we know why the partial upsweep is such a rarity for Donald Trump's attorney. May she lose all her hair clips and never find them. Amen.
Horse of a different color
Granted, there's a lot going on in the above photo, which Alina Habba posted to her Instagram account in September 2023. She's at the shooting range, aiming at a target (she hit it, as detailed in another photo showing a paper target riddled with holes). She's wearing a hot-pink jumpsuit that shows off most of her bare back. And she's bent over at the waist, one foot in front of the other, giving fans a generous view of her assets. But even with all that, we still can't stop staring at Habba's hair, which has so much "no, thank you" going for it that it's kind of incredible.
First, there's the color, which is a streaky mess of dark brunette and ashy blonde tones, with nary a hint of transition in sight. No ombre, no lowlights, just stark light and dark stripes. She's four hooves away from being a zebra, and not in a cute way. Then there's the dividing line. When someone adds extensions to their mane, the shorter, natural strands should be expertly blended in with the new, longer lengths. But in Habba's case, there's a clear demarcation visible about two inches above her right shoulder. Sadly, there's no way even she can argue against this tress disaster.
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery?
In August 2022, Alina Habba popped up on another Fox News broadcast to protest the FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. It was summer, and in the spirit of the season, the outspoken attorney sported a warm-weather style in the form of a blunt bob. Snipped to fall just above her shoulders, the harsh cut followed the trend of almost every female college freshman who loses inches of hair when she enters the dorms (Habba was around 38 at the time of the appearance, just FYI).
Instead of wearing the bob down in its original style, though, Habba opted to brush her hair completely away from her face. The sharp edge of the cut was completely lost as a result, throwing the geometric bottom line into chaos. The style also didn't do any favors to the color of her mane, showing off a much darker under-layer compared to the blonde ends.
With the exception of her summer short cut, Habba generally wears her hair several inches past her shoulders. Could it be that she was trying to channel her boss's beloved daughter? Ivanka Trump has famously worn blunt-cut bobs in the past, but Habba's imitation, no matter how hard she tried (even with the blonde), just didn't have the same effect.
Go toward the light, Alina Habba
Many different adjectives could be used to describe Alina Habba, but "boring" and "bland" aren't usually two of them. Yet, in light of her style during a January 2023 appearance on Newsmax, those two words are exactly what comes to mind. The lawyer paired a plain black blouse with a black, blue, and white plaid blazer that not even Cher Horowitz herself would be caught dead in, no matter how "Clueless."
And to top it all off, she paired her "meh" wardrobe with equally "meh" hair. We don't necessarily need to see blonde streaks running through Habba's dark brunette locks, but a few highlights in shades of chestnut and auburn would have added some much-needed dimension. Though she may have had a few subtle streaks of a lighter shade woven in, it definitely wasn't enough to withstand the bright lights of a broadcast studio, or for them to translate through the camera lens either.
Habba did add curls to the bottom half of her mane but she seemingly forgot about the top entirely, leaving those strands to hang limply before emerging into hair curves. She also could have pulled a few locks forward to frame her face, breaking up the monotony of the solid sheet of brown.
Habba is definitely no surfer chick
There's nothing wrong with changing up your color, as long as you do it correctly. Alina Habba has experimented with going blonder and lighter via highlights and subtle shade shifts over the years, but when she popped up on Fox News in September 2022, the blonde of her bob was an example of how wrong the attorney's color moves sometimes are, however well intentioned. Habba's short locks were expertly crafted into beachy waves, spotlighting the surf's-up sunshine shade.
Dark honey and golden-yellow tones created the overall blonde hue, and were actually a beautiful blend of color — if the magical dye and bleach equation had been done on someone else. Unfortunately, on Donald Trump's attorney, the overly warm tones of the lighter hues somehow made her complexion look simultaneously ruddy and washed out.
To further add to the color mishap, Habba appears to have lightened her eyebrows to more closely match her new shade, creating an even paler frame for her face. You can call the lawyer a lot of things, but a fading wallflower she is not, and her hair should reflect that.