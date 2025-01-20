Alina Habba's Worst Hair Fails Of All Time

When Alina Habba stood outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in May 2024, her hair was long and light, smoothed and styled to perfection for Donald Trump's instantly infamous hush-money trial — and, of course, for his lawyer's own moment in the spotlight that surrounded it all. In between his two presidencies, Habba served as Trump's attorney in this and several other cases. As a reward for her loyalty, the divisive politician appointed her as the official Counselor to the President during his reign as number 47.

Advertisement

While some have gone after Habba's dodgy record due to her White House role, others are content to just admire her fashion sense, and, of course, her hair. And, having finally achieved what appears to be a perfect ombre of color, leading from her natural dark roots to beautifully bronzed ends, you can't really blame them.

But we would be remiss if we didn't remind you of Habba's many hair disasters that happened before she found tress success. From short to long, blonde to brown, and some cringe-worthy styles that fell somewhere in the middle, Habba is no stranger to losing cases when it comes to showing up and showing off a good mane.