HGTV Star Tarek El Moussa Can't Escape The Toupee Rumors (But Are They Actually True?)

Tarek El Moussa's HGTV history is so extensive that it's about time he be named a reality star veteran. The real estate pundit started his on-screen career flipping houses with his now-ex-wife, Christina Haack, on "Flip or Flop." El Moussa has come full circle and is back with Haack, plus his new wife, "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young, in HGTV's "The Flip Off." But since gracing the screen again in 2025, fans have noticed that his hair has undergone a complete transformation.

Just scrolling through his Instagram will show how his hair is fuller, with more body, causing people to speculate if he wears a toupee — just one more rumor about El Moussa we can't ignore. Fortunately, he's come clean about why his hair appears magically thicker; according to the star, it's not because of a toupee. On Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast, El Moussa said: "Here's what I did: I got PRP injections in my head, which caused my hair to grow in fuller... and I grew out my hair."

According to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections take platelets (cell fragments from your blood that contain healing a growth properties) and separate them into the plasma layer of blood, which is then isolated in a vial and can be injected back into the body at damaged areas, or areas that need to promote growth, like the scalp, in El Moussa's case.