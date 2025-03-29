5 Rumors About Tarek El Moussa We Can't Ignore

For years now, Tarek El Moussa has been a fixture on HGTV, working alongside his ex-wife, Christina Haack, before and after their 2018 divorce, as well as his current wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. However, during his time in the spotlight, El Moussa has weathered quite a few media scandals and controversies as he's navigated the turbulent waters of tabloid exposes, social media mishaps, relationship turmoil, and allegations of shady dealings on his hit TV show.

El Moussa is a father of three and shares two children with Haack: – daughter Taylor, born in September 2010, and son Brayden, born in August 2015. He also shares a son with Heather — Tristan, born in January 2023. El Moussa has always been an outspokenly devoted father to his kids, but fatherhood seemingly hasn't tempered his anger issues, as he's reportedly had numerous blow-ups while filming with his ex-wife, both on their old show, "Flip or Flop," and their follow-up series, "The Flip Off."

Despite his fame and popularity, El Moussa has developed a reputation for his temper and for exacerbating tensions between himself, his ex-wife, and the men Haack went on to marry (and subsequently divorce). Try as he might to paint a rosy picture of his life with countless Instagram photos and TV appearances, there are a few persistent rumors about the HGTV star we just can't ignore.

