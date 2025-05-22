Kate Middleton's Seaside Look Proves She's So Out Of William's League (& He Knows It)
As Catherine, Princess of Wales' style has changed through the years, she has proven time and time again that there's basically no event that leaves her stumped about what to wear. Now, we can officially add ship naming ceremony to that list of occasions for which she has the perfect outfit. During a recent outing, Kate was the poster child of chic and sophisticated nautical fashion. And, it even prompted her hubby's admission that she's the style maven of the family.
The HMS Glasgow's official naming ceremony brought Kate and William, Prince of Wales to the BAE Systems' shipyard in Scotstoun, Glasgow on May 22, 2025. The royal couple both dressed in head-to-toe navy blue. Yet, Kate's sleek midi dress and matching hat outshined William's suit, and it seems that he was well aware of this fact. Kate was the sponsor of the Royal Navy ship, which meant that she was an important part of the event. Royal fans gathered nearby to watch the couple enter, and one fan posted a video to Instagram showing William and Kate walking together. One voice in the crowd called out, "You're beautiful!" to Kate. They, then, added, "You too, William!" which inspired laughter from the crowd. "You don't have to say that. Don't worry," William replied, prompting more laughter in response.
Kate's style typically takes center stage when she's with William
Prince William appears to be used to Kate Middleton getting plenty of attention for her looks and style, and it seems that he's also used to not getting the same recognition. Interestingly, though, William may not always choose to take Kate's style advice. Kate has made quips about William's beloved beard that hinted that she's ready for him to shave, but he was still rocking his controversial facial hair at the event.
William and Kate have worn some coordinated looks over the years. Though, sometimes, their attempts to coordinate outfits show they're totally out of sync. Ultimately, William may never be able to outshine Kate's style. From the sound of it, though, he doesn't seem to mind letting her and her ensembles have the spotlight. Even so, William might be touched by the comment section on the Instagram video of his own looks being an afterthought. Many fans commented with compliments for both of them. "Yes, they both are beautiful!" one commenter agreed. "Beautiful inside and out! Both of them," added another. And, one commenter even made note of something that might make William particularly happy and possibly even help his case in a debate with his wife, writing, "I absolutely love William with facial hair." So, it looks like the Waleses may both have an admirable fashion sense, after all.