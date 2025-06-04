Trump Family Flashback Proves Bad Hair Runs Rampant In The Bloodline
The Trump men are known for their overblown egos, infidelity, and an incessant obsession with their hair. That last one shouldn't come as a surprise considering, even before Donald Trump took office for the first time in 2016, pictures of him and his adult sons hinted that they'd inherited the president's hair woes. A 2015 photograph showing the entire Trump clan posing proudly with their kids put Donald and his sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.'s, hair imperfections on full display. Trump's unruly 'do was arguably styled to cover up his famous bald spots while Don Jr.'s receding hairline was evident. Eric, on the other hand, appeared to be going gray early, and upon closer inspection had telltale signs of following in his older brother's footsteps where his hairline is concerned.
The divisive politician's youngest son was still a kid at the time, but Barron Trump's hair transformed over the years. In fact, there was plenty of chatter on the internet after Barron was photographed attending his father's 2025 inauguration, with netizens speculating that the first son was also having trouble holding on to his crowning glory. "It looks like Barron Trump's hairline is already receding. It's getting thin up there. Apple and tree?" one X user wrote. "He needs to drop the 80s slick back 'Gordon Gekko' wannabe do. It looks terrible on him," another weighed in. One netizen took it a step further by posting an altered image of Barron with a head of hair that resembled Prince William's balding 'do. Given the Trump hair genes, we cannot rule out the possibility of it becoming a reality someday.
The Trump men are notoriously bad at hiding their hair insecurities
There's been plenty of drama surrounding Donald Trump's medical records, and in 2018, the president's physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, did something that likely left the controversial politician seething — he publicly admitted that Donald was actively taking medication to curb his hair loss. "He takes Propecia, one milligram daily, for prevention of male pattern hair loss," Jackson confirmed during a press briefing (via X). "Prevention" was an interesting choice of word since Donald was already showing signs of hair loss. As one netizen quipped, "C'mon, @realDonaldTrump, you'd look better bald anyway."
The president has made it glaringly obvious just how much he cares what people think of his hair. During a 2016 rally, he promised, "If it rains, I'll take off my hat, and I'll prove once and for all that it's mine," (via the New York Post). Many of Donald's worst hair moments occurred on the 2024 campaign trail. At one rally, where it had an odd purplish glow, the divisive politician confidently described himself as "a nice-looking man" (via CBS News), before openly acknowledging that he didn't actually like the way his hair looked that day.
Donald Trump Jr. has similarly failed to hide his hair insecurities, hinting to Magno News in 2024 that he was worried about inheriting his father's disastrous 'do. "I'm 46. I'm doing pretty good on the hair department," Don Jr. pointed out, as his beard was graying but not his hair (this is debatable). "I'm not vain enough to dye it," he added, which naturally makes us think he definitely is. Eric Trump is the only one who's managed to stay mum, but he still often models his hairstyle after his dad, which means he, too, has something to hide.