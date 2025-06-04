Trump Family Flashback Proves Bad Hair Runs Rampant In The Bloodline

There's been plenty of drama surrounding Donald Trump's medical records, and in 2018, the president's physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, did something that likely left the controversial politician seething — he publicly admitted that Donald was actively taking medication to curb his hair loss. "He takes Propecia, one milligram daily, for prevention of male pattern hair loss," Jackson confirmed during a press briefing (via X). "Prevention" was an interesting choice of word since Donald was already showing signs of hair loss. As one netizen quipped, "C'mon, @realDonaldTrump, you'd look better bald anyway."

The president has made it glaringly obvious just how much he cares what people think of his hair. During a 2016 rally, he promised, "If it rains, I'll take off my hat, and I'll prove once and for all that it's mine," (via the New York Post). Many of Donald's worst hair moments occurred on the 2024 campaign trail. At one rally, where it had an odd purplish glow, the divisive politician confidently described himself as "a nice-looking man" (via CBS News), before openly acknowledging that he didn't actually like the way his hair looked that day.

Donald Trump Jr. has similarly failed to hide his hair insecurities, hinting to Magno News in 2024 that he was worried about inheriting his father's disastrous 'do. "I'm 46. I'm doing pretty good on the hair department," Don Jr. pointed out, as his beard was graying but not his hair (this is debatable). "I'm not vain enough to dye it," he added, which naturally makes us think he definitely is. Eric Trump is the only one who's managed to stay mum, but he still often models his hairstyle after his dad, which means he, too, has something to hide.