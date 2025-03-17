Barron Trump's Hair Transformation Through The Years

Melania Trump has notoriously kept her son Barron Trump, who was born back in March 2006, out of the public eye for most of his life. That doesn't mean there haven't been plenty of opportunities for us to see the youngest Trump at various points of his childhood, from when he was a baby attending his father's Hollywood walk of fame ceremony to a teenager with a backpack slung over his shoulder on his college campus. In those intervening years, especially after his father Donald Trump became president in 2017, interest in Barron Trump has only increased.

For instance, there's been speculation about whether his political views are in line with his father's, and of course, if there are any impending romances in his life. And then there's the hair. The world can't get enough of the Trump clan's coiffures, whether it's the latest with Donald's unruly hair mess or the hair extension fails the Trump women have suffered. In the tress arena, Barron Trump seems to be finding his footing, with a hair transformation that suggests he is determined to differentiate himself from his father's famed locks.