Tragic Details About Kristi Noem's Daughter Kennedy

Being the daughter of President Donald Trump's controversial new Homeland Security secretary, Kristi Noem can't be easy. By now, every pundit knows that Noem boasted about killing her family's hunting dog, Cricket, after the dog killed some of her neighbor's chickens. "I hated that dog," Noem wrote in her book, "No Going Back." "I realized I had to put her down." So Noem did just that, and then proceeded to kill an old goat she dubbed "nasty and mean" and who apparently had a penchant for chasing her kids around. The poor animal had to be shot twice because Noem's aim was off the first round.

While all of this is horrifying, it had to be all the more so for Noem's then 7-year-old daughter, Kennedy Noem, who immediately asked her mom where Cricket was when she got home from school. "Kennedy looked around confused [and asked] 'Hey, where's Cricket?'" Noem wrote. The former congresswoman didn't elaborate on what she told her daughter, so whether Kennedy heard the brutal truth that day or found out about it in her mother's book is anyone's guess. Regardless, losing a dog who, by all accounts, was still a puppy, could not have been easy for the 7-year-old. Additionally, killing a young hunting dog for doing what they were bred to do without taking into consideration the impact it might have on a young child who clearly loved the dog is ice cold.

Even Fox News questioned Noem extensively about the killing of her dog, and she didn't take to it kindly, telling Stuart Varney, "This interview is ridiculous... You need to stop" (via CNN). Having to see her mother rehashing the terrible story about Cricket's death on TV couldn't exactly have been a pleasant experience for Kennedy.