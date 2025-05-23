Fox News' Shady Warning For Karoline Leavitt Puts Age Gap Marriage On Blast
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt can't escape chatter about the wide age gap between her and her husband, Nicholas Riccio. The 27-year-old Leavitt is a member of Generation Z. Riccio, on the other hand, is reportedly 59 or 60, meaning he's on the line of Baby Boomer and Generation X. The over three decades between them means Riccio is closer in age to Leavitt's parents than he is to her — and the couple's age gap became fuel for standup comedy on Fox News.
In May 2025, comedian and impressionist Matt Friend was a guest on the network's program "Jesse Watters Primetime." As seen in a clip uploaded to X, as his interview was closing out, Friend fired off a joke at Leavitt and Riccio's expense while also making a jab at another age-gap couple: "By the way, Karoline Leavitt, stay away from Bill Belichick! Stay away from Bill Belichick!" Watters laughed and prompted the end of the segment, but Friend interrupted with, "She likes a big old man, Jesse."
Belichick is a big name in the American football world, as he coached for many professional football teams, most notably the New England Patriots. As of writing, he's a collegiate coach for the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill's football team. The 73-year-old is currently in a relationship with the 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, culminating in an age gap even larger than Leavitt and Riccio's.
Friend has fired off jokes at Leavitt and Belichick's respective age gap relationships before
Matt Friend's Fox News appearance comparing Karoline Leavitt's age-gap marriage to Bill Belichick's age-gap relationship isn't the only time he's poked fun at the two of them. In a video shared to his Instagram in May 2025, Friend — who performed stand-up at the White House Correspondents' dinner in 2024 — shared a slate of jokes that could've been told if the dinner brought a comedian for the 2025 festivities. After cracking jokes aimed at Pete Hegseth, Tim Walz, and other political figures, Friend brought up Belichick. Seemingly while doing his impression of Donald Trump, Friend quipped, "I will tell you, don't let Bill anywhere near Karoline Leavitt."
It doesn't seem like Leavitt has responded to the public's criticisms about her age difference with Nicholas Riccio, nor has she seemingly commented on Friend's jabs. However, she's offered rare glimpses into date nights with her much-older husband, though that doesn't stop people from scratching their heads at the pairing.