Lauren Boebert's Super Short Mini Belongs Backstage With Kid Rock Instead Of Congress

Just days after Lauren Boebert looked tacky while seemingly confirming those Kid Rock romance rumors, she has now moved on to looking tacky at the U.S. Capitol. The ladies of Trumpland seem to be getting more and more out there with their outfits lately. Yet, when it comes to a love for leggy office looks, Boebert is still the queen of the horrifyingly high hemline. And her latest look proves that her reign isn't ending anytime soon.

Boebert looked like the quintessential wannabe Elle Woods as she strutted into the May 20 House Republican meeting. Boebert is only five feet tall, but she was clearly attempting to make her legs look extra long with this magenta 'fit. Not only was her bodycon dress very short, but she further elongated her legs with nude pointed-toe pumps. In the congresswoman's defense, this bold pink hue was a good pick for her. Even so, this dress wouldn't fit most people's description of an appropriate ensemble for a member of Congress on a regular work day.