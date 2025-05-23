Lauren Boebert's Super Short Mini Belongs Backstage With Kid Rock Instead Of Congress
Just days after Lauren Boebert looked tacky while seemingly confirming those Kid Rock romance rumors, she has now moved on to looking tacky at the U.S. Capitol. The ladies of Trumpland seem to be getting more and more out there with their outfits lately. Yet, when it comes to a love for leggy office looks, Boebert is still the queen of the horrifyingly high hemline. And her latest look proves that her reign isn't ending anytime soon.
Boebert looked like the quintessential wannabe Elle Woods as she strutted into the May 20 House Republican meeting. Boebert is only five feet tall, but she was clearly attempting to make her legs look extra long with this magenta 'fit. Not only was her bodycon dress very short, but she further elongated her legs with nude pointed-toe pumps. In the congresswoman's defense, this bold pink hue was a good pick for her. Even so, this dress wouldn't fit most people's description of an appropriate ensemble for a member of Congress on a regular work day.
Lauren Boebert's short and tight ensembles are better suited for a Kid Rock concert
For some truly surprising reason, Lauren Boebert actually isn't the only politician to stir up flirty rumors with Kid Rock. She does, however, seem to be the musician's current squeeze. On May 18, TV host Dana Loesch tagged Boebert in a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, with her and her husband at Kid Rock's Rock N Rodeo. Kid Rock posed for the photo with his arms around both Loesch and Boebert. So, it's totally possible that they were just fans at the event, but in light of recent rumors, this certainly could be indicative of something more.
So, if Boebert really has officially taken over the role of Kid Rock's number one groupie, she will have to look the part. Luckily, we all know that Boebert has a closet full of inappropriate outfits that would be much better suited for her rumored beau's concerts than they are for heading to work at the U.S. Capitol. And, with some magenta-printed cowgirl boots and a hat to match, we think this might be the perfect outfit for the occasion.