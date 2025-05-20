Lauren Boebert's Leggy Office Look Is An HR Dress Code Violation Waiting To Happen
The spitfire congresswoman from Colorado, Lauren Boebert has made a controversial name for herself. Many of said controversies spawned from her behavior both on the job and off, the times Boebert has been arrested, and her incredible lack of a professional sense of style. In the context of the age-old saying "dress for the job you want, not the job you have," Boebert often leaves many scratching their heads as to what type of business she wants to find herself in. Lately, Boebert has been wearing some seriously disheveled outfits; however, on May 19, she revisited a style she's also been known for — a rather leggy look.
In a post on X, Boebert can be seen surrounded by looming giants towering over her petite frame as she smiles for the camera. Once again, Boebert is brazenly showing off a blazer fail, but the biggest issue here is the length of her skirt's hemline. Landing several inches above the knees, the skirt would most likely be deemed too short by many institutions. Plus, with the final block of color on her skirt matching her tights, it gives the overall illusion that her dress is actually much shorter than it really is. This is an outfit Boebert will have to be careful with should she sit down or bend over, although it's not the only bad business attire she's been rocking lately.
Lauren Boebert has a history of wearing inappropriate outfits to work
While Lauren Boebert has worn several unprofessional outfits within the halls of Congress, during the second term of Donald Trump's presidency, Boebert has become more bold with her clothing choices. As seen in the above photo, Boebert has once again found herself wearing shoes that don't match the outfit. Her strange black ankle boots seem to blend in with her tights and skirt, making her lower half appear haunted and fading. Luckily she seems to have found her iron, as this look isn't nearly as wrinkled as the outfit that gave Boebert the aura of someone who partied too hard the night before.
As much as this dress isn't as bad as Boebert's skin tight nightmare of an outfit, it still falls into the uncanny valley of possibly not being appropriate to wear to work. Sure, it might seem like a good idea to wear something spicy when striking a deal, but Boebert is a politician, not Beth Dutton from "Yellowstone." There's no need to play intense dress-up when discussing the needs of her constituents — maybe she's simply feeling left out amid the attention Kristi Noem received when she dressed up like Military Barbie.