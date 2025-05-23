Gayle King's Career Is In Shambles After Controversial Space Flight With Lauren Sanchez

One small step for Gayle King — one giant leap backward for Gayle King's career. When the CBS Mornings anchor signed on to be one of the celebs that got launched into space alongside Lauren Sanchez on the early April Blue Origin flight, she was likely looking forward to a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Instead, she got involved in a scandal from which her reputation might never recover. Her tanking reputation may be taking her career down with it.

King has been at CBS for the past 13 years, but she may be on her way out. During her time with the Tiffany Network, she has landed a staggering salary of more than $10 million a year. The network reportedly no longer considers this a fair price, considering the struggling ratings. A source told the New York Post, "This could be Gayle's last year." Another source said, "Gayle sees the writing on the wall," noting that it would be a "miracle" if she ended up with the deal she's seeking. So, why are the ratings so low? Well, it's due, in part, to just how poorly received the Blue Origin trip was. Many folks aren't fans of Astronaut Gayle the way they were of Anchor Gayle, and from the sound of it, her colleagues are well aware of what her space trip has done to the network.