The Outdated Pantsuit Mistake We Hope Kaitlan Collins Never Makes Again

Contrary to what television viewers might expect from a news media personality, CNN's Kaitlan Collins made a name for herself with the several risqué outfits we can't believe she wore to begin with. Collins has shown off her killer legs on multiple occasions, and the leggy miniskirt she wore in April 2025 marked one of her most scandalous outfits yet. Despite her wardrobe's racy reputation, Collins once eased up on her skin-baring ways to speak with former Vice President Mike Pence. The results were appropriately modest, yet woefully out of style.

Collins gave a full view of the outfit she wore for her May 5, 2025 interview with Pence in a now-unavailable Instagram Story. "Vice President Mike Pence received the JFK Profile in Courage award for certifying the 2020 election," she wrote. "I spoke to him about that, tariffs, the war in Ukraine and President Trump's second term overall ... " Though the main focus was on their conversation, it was hard not to notice Collins' outdated, high water pantsuit, showing too much ankle. It's undeniable that the "The Source" host and chief White House correspondent's outfit would have been stylish if she'd conducted the interview with the likes of Lucille Ball sometime in the 1950s. However, her high-rising pant legs made her look like she'd mistakenly dressed for a flood cleanup, rather than a formal, one-on-one interaction with a former vice president.