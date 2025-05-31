The Outdated Pantsuit Mistake We Hope Kaitlan Collins Never Makes Again
Contrary to what television viewers might expect from a news media personality, CNN's Kaitlan Collins made a name for herself with the several risqué outfits we can't believe she wore to begin with. Collins has shown off her killer legs on multiple occasions, and the leggy miniskirt she wore in April 2025 marked one of her most scandalous outfits yet. Despite her wardrobe's racy reputation, Collins once eased up on her skin-baring ways to speak with former Vice President Mike Pence. The results were appropriately modest, yet woefully out of style.
Collins gave a full view of the outfit she wore for her May 5, 2025 interview with Pence in a now-unavailable Instagram Story. "Vice President Mike Pence received the JFK Profile in Courage award for certifying the 2020 election," she wrote. "I spoke to him about that, tariffs, the war in Ukraine and President Trump's second term overall ... " Though the main focus was on their conversation, it was hard not to notice Collins' outdated, high water pantsuit, showing too much ankle. It's undeniable that the "The Source" host and chief White House correspondent's outfit would have been stylish if she'd conducted the interview with the likes of Lucille Ball sometime in the 1950s. However, her high-rising pant legs made her look like she'd mistakenly dressed for a flood cleanup, rather than a formal, one-on-one interaction with a former vice president.
Collins has worn other outdated outfits
CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins seemingly possesses enough outdated attire to compete with her risqué style. She unapologetically went to work in a '60s-coded, long-sleeved turtleneck to discuss President Donald Trump's Hamas hostage ultimatum in a February 10, 2025 Instagram Reel. Collins also had on high water jeans, albeit with boots to cover her ankles, in a March 2, 2025 Instagram post showcasing her day spent in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. "Highly recommend 24 hours in Tuscaloosa," Collins wrote. Though she endorsed touring the Alabama city for a day, we wouldn't recommend doing so with the same pants she wore.
Despite her penchant for wearing out-of-style clothing, certain CNN viewers and Collins fans are still in love with her fashion sense. "God I love nothing more than Kaitlan Collins' outfits," one X user wrote. Some people are especially enthusiastic about her recurring turtleneck sweater ensembles, which even spawned their own X fan page. However, some spectators might not be as willing to forgive Collins for her more dated numbers, depending on their tolerance for 20th century styles.