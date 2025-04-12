Risqué Outfits We Can't Believe CNN's Kaitlan Collins Wore

Kaitlan Collins has made a name for herself as a hard-hitting White House correspondent and anchor of "The Source with Kaitlan Collins" on CNN. Her reporting skills have been lauded by the likes of Time Magazine, who included her on its 2024 Time100 Next List, and Variety included her on its New Power of New York list in 2023. Accolades aside, this Alabama native seems to attract a fair amount of drama, such as her ongoing spats with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, her reputation as a diva, and her feuds with the likes of Donald Trump and Megyn Kelly.

What doesn't usually cause drama with Collins, however, is her sense of style. She tends to wear professional, polished pieces, whether she's in the press gallery or sitting in the anchor's seat. She's not one to shy away from color but also rocks a little black dress like a pro. That doesn't mean she's immune to wearing something that turns heads. In fact, Collins has donned some risqué outfits in recent years. But we like to see her take a bit of a risk when it comes to her fashion. It suits her fiery personality, which seems to get plenty of coverage thanks to her ongoing feud with Leavitt.