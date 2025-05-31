What HGTV Star Tristyn Kalama Looks Like Without Makeup On

HGTV's Tristyn Kalama has a keen eye for design. Her skills are showcased on the network's "Renovation Aloha," which she hosts with her husband, Kamohai Kalama. But her ability to accentuate a space doesn't end at home renovation. Tristyn always looks stunning while on the show. The TV personality commands the camera, even with her smaller stature. When she isn't filming, Tristyn lets her skin breathe with many no-makeup looks.

Most fans can catch a glimpse of Tristyn's natural beauty on her social media, where she's a little more lax about her appearance than on the show. In a photo her husband posted on Instagram to commemorate her birthday, Tristyn rocked a bare face in a car selfie. The texture of her skin and slightly sun-burnt nose are signs that she wasn't wearing foundation, though her eyebrows still looked penciled in (maybe even tattooed on) and she may have had a lash lift or lash extensions to create her full-looking eyelashes. With all that salty Pacific air, it's no wonder Tristyn has great skin. Still, the Hawaiian native is likely an expert on protecting her skin from the ocean water.