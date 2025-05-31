What HGTV Star Tristyn Kalama Looks Like Without Makeup On
HGTV's Tristyn Kalama has a keen eye for design. Her skills are showcased on the network's "Renovation Aloha," which she hosts with her husband, Kamohai Kalama. But her ability to accentuate a space doesn't end at home renovation. Tristyn always looks stunning while on the show. The TV personality commands the camera, even with her smaller stature. When she isn't filming, Tristyn lets her skin breathe with many no-makeup looks.
Most fans can catch a glimpse of Tristyn's natural beauty on her social media, where she's a little more lax about her appearance than on the show. In a photo her husband posted on Instagram to commemorate her birthday, Tristyn rocked a bare face in a car selfie. The texture of her skin and slightly sun-burnt nose are signs that she wasn't wearing foundation, though her eyebrows still looked penciled in (maybe even tattooed on) and she may have had a lash lift or lash extensions to create her full-looking eyelashes. With all that salty Pacific air, it's no wonder Tristyn has great skin. Still, the Hawaiian native is likely an expert on protecting her skin from the ocean water.
One beauty essential Tristyn Kalama can't live without
It doesn't seem like Tristyn Kalama wears a ton of makeup, but she has one beauty tip to accentuate her natural features. "When I don't have my hair done for the show, this is what I look like," Tristyn said during an April 2025 Instagram Live alongside husband Kamohai Kalama. "I don't do my makeup, I don't do my hair, but I do do my lashes. That is the one thing I will do." Even Tristyn and Kamohai's adorable family knows her lash routine is a crucial part of her grooming ritual. "The one thing that mama always has done is her lashes," their son confidently said during the Live, just off-camera.
For the most part, Tristyn says her beauty routine is simple. If it doesn't look like she goes full glam for "Renovation Aloha," it's because she doesn't. "I'm not a makeup girl at all," she told her followers on another joint Instagram Live. Instead, the HGTV host opts for simple daily skin care: "I am a tinted sunscreen with moisturizer and lashes girl. That's what you'll catch me on every day." Hawaii's sun is too intense not to be on top of your skin care game, and Tristyn knows it.