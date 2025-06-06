Karoline Leavitt Accidentally Revealed The Most Important Man In Her Life (& It's Not Her Husband)

Once again, Karoline Leavitt has accidentally exposed how Trump-obsessed she really is. While speaking to running influencer Kate Mackz in April 2025, she proudly showed off her office, which boasts several photographs including a large golden-framed picture of Leavitt and President Donald Trump, an image of her and her son, and one of her very first press briefing. One person was notably missing — Leavitt's decades-older husband, Nicholas Riccio — making Trump the only man, apart from Leavitt's kid, to grace her office. Aside from the obvious conclusion that Leavitt and Trump share a love of all things gaudy and gold, this also gives the impression that her boss is the most important man in Leavitt's life. Of course, there could have been a pic of Riccio somewhere in the office, but if it's there, she didn't show it.

However, Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, exclusively told The List that the press secretary's decision not to feature a shot of her husband in her office (or perhaps hiding it from the cameras) doesn't necessarily mean that there's trouble in paradise. "Let's not forget that her husband is an introvert and a private person as she has stated before. He may not want her to have those photos in her office, and she may be respecting his privacy," Trombetti pointed out. As for why Leavitt would include her son (there are photographs of him during Leavitt's swearing-in ceremony and a pic of him onboard Air Force One), Trombetti argued that Leavitt might consider these photos more professional, adding, "I think even though it's her baby, she is a woman in a high-level position showing that she can have a professional life as a working mother with an incredible career."