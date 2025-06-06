Karoline Leavitt Accidentally Revealed The Most Important Man In Her Life (& It's Not Her Husband)
Once again, Karoline Leavitt has accidentally exposed how Trump-obsessed she really is. While speaking to running influencer Kate Mackz in April 2025, she proudly showed off her office, which boasts several photographs including a large golden-framed picture of Leavitt and President Donald Trump, an image of her and her son, and one of her very first press briefing. One person was notably missing — Leavitt's decades-older husband, Nicholas Riccio — making Trump the only man, apart from Leavitt's kid, to grace her office. Aside from the obvious conclusion that Leavitt and Trump share a love of all things gaudy and gold, this also gives the impression that her boss is the most important man in Leavitt's life. Of course, there could have been a pic of Riccio somewhere in the office, but if it's there, she didn't show it.
However, Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, exclusively told The List that the press secretary's decision not to feature a shot of her husband in her office (or perhaps hiding it from the cameras) doesn't necessarily mean that there's trouble in paradise. "Let's not forget that her husband is an introvert and a private person as she has stated before. He may not want her to have those photos in her office, and she may be respecting his privacy," Trombetti pointed out. As for why Leavitt would include her son (there are photographs of him during Leavitt's swearing-in ceremony and a pic of him onboard Air Force One), Trombetti argued that Leavitt might consider these photos more professional, adding, "I think even though it's her baby, she is a woman in a high-level position showing that she can have a professional life as a working mother with an incredible career."
Karoline Leavitt's age-gap marriage has raised eyebrows
Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio have a significant age gap — 32 years, to be exact, and it often ends up being a hot topic of conversation as a result. The Trump staffer admitted during a 2025 appearance on "The Megyn Kelly Show" that their relationship is "atypical" and that his age initially felt like a major hurdle to her. The scuttlebutt surrounding their marriage might be one of the reasons that Leavitt either doesn't have a photograph of Riccio in her office or chooses not to show it to social media influencers. "It's possible she doesn't want the conversation to be on her 30-year age gap relationship," matchmaker Susan Trombetti confirmed to The List. "But I am sure there is nothing nefarious behind it. He could be there, and she just didn't show it because she didn't want that to be the focus."
Netizens have spotted plenty of red flags in Leavitt and Riccio's marriage, and when taking a peek at her Instagram account, many more pop up. There are several snaps of the White House press secretary at work as well as a couple of her posing with President Donald Trump. Leavitt's son, Nico, features quite a few times too, while her husband makes an appearance here and there. What's notable, however, is that, while the happy couple got married in January 2025, she didn't get around to sharing any pics of their big day on social media until March 2025. And yet, she had plenty of time to post about her boss and her job in the meantime. It's also worth noting that Leavitt has not taken her husband's last name — not professionally, at least, which is another interesting tidbit for pundits to chew over.